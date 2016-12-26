2016’s Best Cover Art

It’s fun to look back at the year’s musical releases and filter for the most eye-popping visuals. Here’s a round-up of what tickled our corneas at the station in 2016.

Childish Gambino: Awaken, My Love!

So, this one takes the cake. It’s got to be an homage to Maggot Brain, right? That’s a great place to start, and this one improves on it compositionally.

Broken English Club: “Suburban Hunting”

Oliver Ho has a couple excellent releases as Broken English Club on Cititrax, which is a label that’s become a paragon of style in the genres of industrial, EBM and minimal synth. This cover work is about as menacing as the music released with it. Check out their art direction, all quite good.

Eery: “Her”

It’s nondescript but it complements the 2-track single it was released with perfectly, and you can hear it here.



House of Dad: House of Dad

We are glad to see dadaism (I swear, no pun intended) alive and well in 2016.



Mark Barrott: Sketches from an Island 2

Reminds us of album art made in Hawaii during the 70s like Seawind’s Light to Light. Every album in this series paints a different microcosm of island life you want to live in.

Young Thug: JEFFERY

Thugger’s debut features couture by Yves Saint Laurent. Looking at it, you want this one to be bigger.



Kadhja Bonet: The Visitor

Kaytranda: 99.9%

These were a couple of Aisha’s favorites this year. Hand-drawn portraiture can capture more than the camera can, sometimes.



Steve Hauschildt: Strands

Your eyes will shift up and down the cover involuntarily until you feel nauseous in a pleasant way. Like spinning in circles till you fall.

Motion Graphics: s/t

This is a hi-res upgrade from the cover art template that the vaporwave scene had set in 2k16. Also, this record was way too slept on and more people should check it out.





Beyoncé: Lemonade

Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool

I wanted to put them side by side because these two records generated lots of absurd debate about the relevancy of Radiohead v. Beyoncé. Both came out as surprise releases at around the same time, which caused them to be linked in the minds of many despite having nothing besides their manner of release in common. It was a shame to see a slew of people publicly abandon their once-beloved Radiohead in a rush to identify themselves with Bey.

This exodus from Radiohead fandom was almost certainly due in large part to major #BlackLivesMatter and other civil rights events, in addition to Bey’s continuing grip on the feminist zeitgeist. So, those running to Camp Bey had their hearts in the right place, but the hipsters made it embarrassing as only hipsters can do by trying to posture their pop-cultural preferences as vital political actions.

The irony of this trend was that Bey had some serious PR issues very soon after the album dropped, which involved her fashion label’s exploitation of marginalized people—the ones in Asia who were making the clothing. There’s an American Studies master’s thesis on overidentification lurking in these issues, but I will leave that for someone else to develop. In any case, both of these records were great, and both had excellent cover art.

Nicolas Jaar: Sirens

The cover art is already good on its own, but it peels off to reveal one of Jaar’s father’s works of art.



Huerco S.: For Those of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have)

This earned the Judge’s Synaesthesia Award for cover art that looks most like the record sounds.



Roly Porter: Third Law

Terrifying cover art for terrifying music.