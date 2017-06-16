A Mid-Summer Father’s Day Weekend Events

Gosh tomorrow morning should be interesting traffic-wise down Ala Moana side. The Hokulea Homecoming preparations are already underway… so if you planning on heading down that side (even tonight) follow my link to see parking and road closures. Also lots of fun things to do with yo pop this Sunday!
- Friday
-
-
Electric Palms Hawaii presents Tritonal | Today 8 PM | The Republik
-
6th Annual Bonzo’s Birthday Brouhaha | Today 8 PM | Hawaiian Brians
-
Breaking Bass (June) | Today at 8:45 PM |Hawaiian Brians
-
Nekromantix in Honolulu | Today at 9 PM | Anna O’Briens
- Saturday
-
Hōkūleʻa Homecoming | 8:30 AM · Magic Island| Hokule‘a Homecoming Ceremony and Celebration: Voyaging canoes are expected to arrive beginning 7 a.m., followed by the docking of the Hikianalia and Hokule‘a at 9 a.m.; a formal program at 10:30 a.m. and community hoolaulea 1-5:30 p.m. Event parking at McKinley High School (free) and Hawai‘i Convention Center (paid), with shuttle service 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Free. hokulea.com/home
-
A Chat for Cats with Jackson Galaxy | 11 AM · Hawaii Convention Center
-
Island Vibes Summer Concert Series: Nesian Nine | 3 PM · International Market Place
-
Sailor Jerry Festival 2017 | 6 PM · Chinatown
-
Honolulu Night Market – Homecoming | 5 PM · Salt at Our Kaka‘ako
-
Honolulu BBQ & Blues Festival | 5 PM | Hilton Hawaiian Village Great Lawn
- King Kamehameha Hula Competition: Hula groups from Hawaii and Japan compete in categories including male, female, combined kahiko and auana, kupuna wahine auana, and oli (chant). 1-6 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Arena
- The Ikaika Classic bodybuilding event: Nearly 200 athletes from Hawaii and the mainland compete in men’s and women’s bodybuilding, figure, physique and bikini divisions. Prejudging is 7:30 a.m.-noon ($20); main event starts at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m.; Blaisdell Concert Hall. $30-$75. ikaikaclassic.com
- “Waffles for Wishes” benefit: “Champagne-chic brunch” with creations from Koa Cafe, Square Barrels, Tucker & Bevvy, Jar’d, The Sugar Hut and more, with proceeds to help grant wishes of isle children with life-threatening medical conditions. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ward Village IBM Building Courtyard. Hosted by Make-a-Wish Hawaii’s Young Leaders Board.808ne.ws/2sVpPoD
-
- Sunday Father’s Day 2017
- Na Mele No Na Pua featuring Kapena | Waikīkī Beach Walk | 5:00 PM
- Star of Honolulu 2017 Father’s Day Cruise | Aloha Tower Marketplace | 5:30 PM
- Rock-A-Hula’s Rockin’ Dads Dinner & Show | 2201 Kalākaua Ave. | 6:00 PM | Rock-A-Hula’s “Rockin’ Dads Dinner & Show”: Treat dad to a gourmet dinner and souvenir King’s scarf during a “Hawaiian Journey” performance with Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Katy Perry tribute artists, hula, fireknife dancing and more. Dinner at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Royal Hawaiian Theater, 2201 Kalakaua Ave., Building B, fourth floor.rockahulahawaii.com
- Bank of Hawaii Family Sunday — “Oh My Dad!”: Create Father’s Day-themed greeting cards and flag art, chat with storyteller Jeff Gere, watch the “Animation Show of Shows” with 12 short films (two showings at 11:10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) and take a shuttle bus to the museum’s Family Day at Spalding House in Makiki for more activities. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., activities end 3 p.m., Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 S. Beretania St. Free. 532-8701, 808ne.ws/2shrVBa
- Upcoming
-
NEKO CAFE | Saturday, June 24 at 10 AM | The Ward Warehouse
-
Electric Palms Presents Slander | Sat 8 PM · The Republik
-
10th Hawaii Geek Meet | Jul 2 Sun 9 AM · Magic Island
-
EnTRANCEment Under the Sea | Monday, July 3 at 9 PM | Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge
-
Bounce Boat Hawaii | Saturday, July 8 at 5 PM | 1009 Ala Moana Blvd
-
Lookas x Club Glove | Jul 22 · Hawaiian Brians
-
Electric Palms Hawaii presents Feed Me | Sat 9 PM · The Republik
-
Rockstar Presents: All Time Low – Young Renegades Tour | Fri Aug 25 8 PM · The Republik
-