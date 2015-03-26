Frequently Asked Questions

1. I’m a record label representative interested in sending material to KTUH. Who do I contact and/or where do I send my stuff? You can call our Music Director at 808.956.4847 or e-mail md@ktuh.org. Our mailing address is: KTUH FM Honolulu, Hemenway Hall #203, 2445 Campus Road, Honolulu, HI 96822.

2. I have sent music to KTUH and would like to know how often it is aired. Again, you would need to contact our Music Director.

3. I would like to have information about my event/services promoted on KTUH. Who do I contact? Please mail or fax information about the event/service to our Traffic Director at least two weeks in advance. Our fax number is 808.956.5271.Our mailing address is: KTUH FM Honolulu, Hemenway Hall #203, 2445 Campus Road, Honolulu, HI 96822. Since KTUH is a non-commercial station, events and services can be promoted on KTUH only if they are non-profit or benefit the community (as defined by the FCC). We do not charge for Public Service Announcements and reserve the right to refuse to air any PSA or promo. For more information you can e-mail the Traffic Director at traffic@ktuh.org.

4. I am interested in having KTUH co-sponsor an event. Who do I contact? For co-sponsorship of events or underwriting, please contact our Promotions Director by phone at 808.956.9588 or by e-mail at promotions@ktuh.org.

5. What do the call letters KTUH stand for? The “TUH” part stands for “The University of Hawai`i.” The “K” is a standard used by the FCC across the nation. Essentially, every American radio station west of the Mississippi River has call letters beginning with a “K”, and every radio station east of the Mississippi River has call letters beginning with a “W”. For example, Cincinatti is east of the Mississippi, hence “WKRP.”

6. How can I become a DJ at KTUH? In order to become a KTUH DJ, please visit our office on the University of Hawai`i Mānoa Campus: Hemenway Hall Room 203, during normal business hours. There you can fill out a Radio Personnel Application.

7. I signed up for DJ training. How long does it take to be called? There is a long line of people eager to have their own on-air timeslot. The waiting list can be as short as 3 months or as long as a year or more. Call our Program Director at 808.956.5288, e-mail pd@ktuh.org, or come by our office to check the status of your application.

8. I am a high school student interested in becoming an intern at KTUH. We have a ‘summer only’ internship program for those in high school, but our needs and capabilities are constantly changing with every semester. For more information call our General Manager at 808.956.7431, or our Program Director at 808.956.5288. You can also e-mail them at gm@ktuh.org or pd@ktuh.org.

9. Does anyone at KTUH get paid? No, DJs do not get paid at all. Getting to do a cool show every week is payment enough for most of us! Yes, Directors are paid, but it is a mere pittance for the sheer volume of work required. No Director at KTUH, from the General Manager down, makes an amount significant enough to live off of. Most Directors have second or third jobs elsewhere, in addition to being a UH Mānoa student.

10. Why are certain types of music played only at certain hours? This is what we call ‘block programming’. To ensure that a wide variety of music is played on KTUH FM Honolulu, three hour blocks are set aside throughout the day for certain types of music. For example, every day from 9am to 12pm you’ll hear jazz and blues, while from 12pm to 3pm every day you’ll hear rock. For more information, please refer to our Schedule of Shows.

11. Who decides what music gets played on KTUH? There is no pre-programmed music on KTUH! This makes us unique: there are only a handful of college stations throughout the nation- probably less than 10- who do what we do. Aside from the loose genre constraints dictated by our ‘block programming’ schedule, DJs are solely responsible for the musical programming of their three hours per week. The DJs are pretty hip and can each bring their own expertise to KTUH, which helps keep things fresh and cutting-edge. One other restriction imposed on DJs is the obscenity restriction set forth by the FCC. DJs can only play music containing lyrics deemed as profane by the FCC between 10:30pm and 6am.

12. Why aren’t requests always accepted or played immediately? There are a few possibilities: 1. The request would alter or disrupt the musical flow of the show. An example of this might be a request for a death-metal song during a jazz show. 2. The request could not be found. Keep in mind that in order to find requests, DJs often must browse through the tens of thousands of CDs and records stored in our extensive music library… and don’t forget that this must be done in between songs! 3. The request can be found on a recording which is part of the DJ’s personal collection, but he/she did not bring it to that show that day. This happens a lot in specialty shows or genres where the DJ provides a lot of the music that is played on their show. 4. The request can be found on a recording that is part of the personal collection of a DJ other than the one you called. In this case, call the show during which you heard the request.

13. My band would like to schedule an appearance on KTUH’s Monday Night Live. How do we sign up? First, please be sure that your band is local to the Hawaiʻian islands. Then, call 808.956.5288 and leave a message for the Live Director containing the following information: your name, your band’s name, and your phone number.

14. How do I get a sticker? Send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Gimme Sticker! c/o KTUH Promotions Director, 2445 Campus Rd., Hemenway Hall #203, Honolulu, HI 96822.