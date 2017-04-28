End of Break Times :( Weekend Events

-
- FRIDAY
- 6 Cultivate & Elevate: ft Falcons @ About the Goods RSVP needed
- Led Ka’apana at Surfer [THE BAR]
- Led Kaapana’s mastery of stringed instruments, particularly slack key guitar, and his extraordinary baritone and leo ki`eki`e (falsetto) voices, have made him a musical legend.
- 8 BAMP Project Presents Kaleo @ The Republik
- 8 Tenement (WI) Live at Downbeat Lounge
- Don Giovanni Records power trio punk rockers, Tenement, from Appleton, Wisconsin bring their monstrous rock and roll sound to Honolulu for two nights only.
- 8:45 Submana Takeover: ft Mahalo @ Electron| Hawaiian Brians
- SATURDAY
- 4 15th Annual Waikiki SPAM Jam
- 8 Pnky&Brain + Friends: ft Bot @ Electron |Hawaiian Brians
- 9 Aloha Prom 2017 @ Hawaiian Brians
- Music by:
The City Limits
Castle Park
Spooky Couch
and Introspektra
with DJ Rio on the decks between
- SUNDAY
- 5 Ocean Aid 2017 @ Waikiki Shell
- 7 Santana @ Blaisdell Center
- UPCOMING
-
- May 3 Mike Love & The Full Circle (Welcome Home!)
- MAY 6 Stooki Sound with Promnite & Kittens at The Republik
- MAY 12 Crankdat x Club Glove @ HAWAIIAN BRIANS
- MAY 12 BAMP Project Presents: Michael Franti & Spearhead @ THE REPUBLIK
- Jul 2 Electric Palms & BAMP Project Present: Snakehips
- FRIDAY