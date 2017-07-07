First of July Weekend Events

I hope everyone enjoyed their short week! Even though we had a nice holiday in the middle, this week felt super long to me?! Anyone else? After the jump, some great events to check out over the next few days.
- FRIDAY
- Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center opens “ʻAe Kai: A Culture Lab on Convergence”
Former site of Foodland at Ala Moana CenterJul 7, 2017 – Jul 9, 2017 @ 12:00 PMThe Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center will open “ʻAe Kai: A Culture Lab on Convergence” in Honolulu from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9. The event will run from noon to 9 p.m. on July 7 and 8, and noon to 7 p.m. on July 9 at the former Foodland at Ala Moana Center. Featuring the works of more than 50 artists, scholars and performers,
- Tommy James String Jazz Trio
Today 7:30 PM · Medici’s
- Sesame Street Live : Elmo Makes Music
- 7 PM · Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
- Edwin McCain in Honolulu, HI .
- 5 PM & 8:30 pm · Blue Note Hawaii
- Mark Cunningham Art Opening .
- 5:30 PM · Mahina and Sun’s
-
6 PM · Hawaii State Art MuseumPresented by the Hawai‘i Friends of Civil Rights, the 5th Annual Evening of Jazz on First Friday will feature Emme Tomimbang with Al Harrington, Ginai, Starr Kalahiki, Renee Ebalaroza and Mike Lewis & Friends, and special guest Wally Amos. The Evening of Jazz with the Hawai‘i Friends of Civil Rights is an evening of art and live music.
- Soulgasm First Fridays at Bevy
- 9pm
- Full Up Fridays Presents Two Sevens Clash
- 10 PM @ Jawaiian Irie Jerk
-
8:45 PM · Hawaiian Brians
- SATURDAY
-
Relay For Life at Windward Mall
Jul 8, 2017 @ 1:00 PMThe American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Windward Oahu joins together with Windward Mall for the first Relay For Life to be held inside a mall. This event serves to raise funds and awareness to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Many of the mall’s merchants will be providing giveaways for door prize drawings and discounts…
-
-
- Silhouette artist Karl Johnson at Hawai‘i Children’s Discovery Center
Jul 8, 2017 @ 10:00 AMThird-generation silhouette artist Karl Johnson will be at Hawai‘i Children’s Discovery Center on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to create hand cut silhouettes. Johnson’s work has been featured in more than 30 magazines including The O List in Oprah Magazine, People, and Elle Decor. Each one is cut freehand and takes just minutes. All ages are welcome….
-
Tomorrow 5 PM Kewalo basin
- The Ritual
Tomorrow 8 PM · Hawaiian Brians
- Shadow Puppets Workshop at Hawai‘i State Art Museum
Jul 8, 2017 @ 11:00 AM Hawai‘i State Art Museum hosts this make-and-take shadow puppets workshop with puppeteer Bonnie Kim. All ages welcome and all materials are provided. Drop ins are welcome at any time, but allow at least 30 minutes to complete a project.
- sunday
- 1st Annual Surfjack Summer Market
The SurfjackJul 9, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
Get to the Surfjack’s first annual summer market, featuring a curated collection of Hawaiiana memorabilia, art, vinyl, surf-inspired goods, and adoptable puppies courtesy of Oahu SPCA. Collaborators include Mark Cunningham, legendary body surfer and artist; Dale Hope, author of “The Aloha Shirt: Spirit of the Islands” and aloha shirt maker; Treehouse, art and film…VIEW EVENT DETAILS
-
Kuana Torres Kahele at Blue Note Hawai‘i
Jul 9, 2017 @ 2:00 PMKuana Torres Kahele performs at Blue Note Hawai‘i on Sunday, July 9 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. The hula dancer, halau musician, and kumu hula will share a plethora of timeless standards and original work.
-
UH Kids First! Film Festival: Plastic Is Forever
University of Hawai‘i Art AuditoriumJul 9, 2017 @ 3:00 PMThe UH Kids First! Film Festival is now in its 11th summer and boasts 40 live-action and animated films from 13 countries over 5 Sundays in June and July. Enjoy a free viewing of Plastic is Forever, a documentary about how kids can save the planet.
- Arts and Flavors of Hawaiʻi Summer Festival
JULY 9
Enjoy specialty food and drinks, as well as street-food vendors at the Arts and Flavors of Hawai‘i Summer Festival in Hawai‘i Kai. Support local businesses by shopping more than 25 food and product vendors for handmade gifts, boutique clothing, jewelry and more.11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hawaiʻi Kai Retirement Community, 428 Kawaihae St., artsandflavorshi.com
