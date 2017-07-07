First of July Weekend Events

I hope everyone enjoyed their short week! Even though we had a nice holiday in the middle, this week felt super long to me?! Anyone else? After the jump, some great events to check out over the next few days.

  • FRIDAY
  • SATURDAY

    • Relay For Life at Windward Mall

      Jul 8, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

      The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Windward Oahu joins together with Windward Mall for the first Relay For Life to be held inside a mall. This event serves to raise funds and awareness to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Many of the mall’s merchants will be providing giveaways for door prize drawings and discounts…
    • Silhouette artist Karl Johnson at Hawai‘i Children’s Discovery Center
      Jul 8, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

      Third-generation silhouette artist Karl Johnson will be at Hawai‘i Children’s Discovery Center on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to create hand cut silhouettes. Johnson’s work has been featured in more than 30 magazines including The O List in Oprah Magazine, People, and Elle Decor.  Each one is cut freehand and takes just minutes. All ages are welcome….
    • Bounce Boat Hawaii
      Tomorrow 5 PM Kewalo basin
    • The Ritual
      Tomorrow 8 PM · Hawaiian Brians
    • Shadow Puppets Workshop at Hawai‘i State Art Museum

      Jul 8, 2017 @ 11:00 AM Hawai‘i State Art Museum hosts this make-and-take shadow puppets workshop with puppeteer Bonnie Kim. All ages welcome and all materials are provided. Drop ins are welcome at any time, but allow at least 30 minutes to complete a project.

  • sunday
    • 1st Annual Surfjack Summer Market

      The SurfjackJul 9, 2017 @ 12:00 PM

      Get to the Surfjack’s first annual summer market, featuring a curated collection of Hawaiiana memorabilia, art, vinyl, surf-inspired goods, and adoptable puppies courtesy of Oahu SPCA. Collaborators include Mark Cunningham, legendary body surfer and artist; Dale Hope, author of “The Aloha Shirt: Spirit of the Islands” and aloha shirt maker; Treehouse, art and film…VIEW EVENT DETAILS

    • Kuana Torres Kahele at Blue Note Hawai‘i

      Jul 9, 2017 @ 2:00 PM

      Kuana Torres Kahele performs at Blue Note Hawai‘i on Sunday, July 9 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. The hula dancer, halau musician, and kumu hula will share a plethora of timeless standards and original work.

    • UH Kids First! Film Festival: Plastic Is Forever

      University of Hawai‘i Art AuditoriumJul 9, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

      The UH Kids First! Film Festival is now in its 11th summer and boasts 40 live-action and animated films from 13 countries over 5 Sundays in June and July. Enjoy a free viewing of Plastic is Forever, a documentary about how kids can save the planet.
    • Arts and Flavors of Hawaiʻi Summer Festival

      JULY 9

      Enjoy specialty food and drinks, as well as street-food vendors at the Arts and Flavors of Hawai‘i Summer Festival in Hawai‘i Kai. Support local businesses by shopping more than 25 food and product vendors for handmade gifts, boutique clothing, jewelry and more.11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hawaiʻi Kai Retirement Community, 428 Kawaihae St., artsandflavorshi.com

