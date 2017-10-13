FRIGHT NIGHT! October Weekend Events

We get a Friday the 13th in October this year! After the jump, some great events to check out this weekend and all month long. And big shouts out to everyone who supported KTUH for College Radio Day! Watch this space for more events coming up from the station.
Weekend/Month-Long
- The Food and New Product Show
Oct 13 – Oct 15 · Neal S. Blaisdell Center · Honolulu
- Hawaii Haunted Plantation: When: Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31
Where: 94-695 Waipahu St.; Waipahu, HI 96797
Attractions: Features actors and actresses staged as ghosts and ghouls through a haunted village in Waipahu.
Website: http://www.hawaiihauntedplantation.com/ |(Mahalo HNN)
Fear Fest Hawaii Haunted House: When: Oct. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31
Where: 85-876 Farrington Hwy, Waianae 96792; Next to Hale Nalu Surf Shop
Attractions: Non-stop thrill and suspense as you make your way through a fright filled maze. Indoor attraction, ample free parking. All ages welcome
Website: https://www.facebook.com/fearfesthawaii/ |(Mahalo HNN)
- Oahu Ghost Tours: When: Monday through Saturday nights, year-round
Where: Varies
Admission: Varies
Attractions: Since 1999, Oahu Ghost Tours has been spooking residents and tourists in various haunted tours around the island. Offered year-round, it will give guests a raw look at some of Oahu’s haunted locations with stories from past and present.
Website: http://www.oahughosttours.com/ |(Mahalo HNN)
- Waipahu Community Association presents Waipahu Ghost Trolley Tours: When: Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14
Where: The tour on Friday will start at Waipahu Town Center. The tour on Saturday will start at Don Quijote Waipahu.
Attractions: Narrated by local historians, the trolley will visit important and cultural sites in Waipahu, including Pu’uhonua O Honouliuli, Waipahu Intermediate School, Pouhala Marsh and more. Each tour will run approximately 1.5 hours.
Contact: Seating is limited. For reservations call the WCA at (808) 677-6939. |(Mahalo HNN)
- Aloun Farms Pumpkin Patch 2017 Festival: When: Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 91-1440 Farrington Hwy; Kapolei, HI 96707
Attractions: Local food vendors, free hayrides, entertainment, farmers market. The public can also pick corn, beans, sunflowers, pumpkine and more.
Website: http://www.alounfarms.com/pumpkinfestival.html |(Mahalo HNN)
FRIGHT NIGHT! OCT 13TH
- Vegan Potluck with Kirtan · Impact Hub Honolulu · Honolulu
Breaking Trance (Electron) | 8:45 PM · Hawaiian Brians
Line Up
08:45 PM Nightmarcher VS Bird
10:45 PM Big Red
12:15 AM Modus Operandi
The Secret Room – Halloween Edition |Fri 11:55 PM · Asylum Afterhours
Hawaii Opera Theatre – Carmen | 7:30 PM · Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall · Honolulu
- *MAUI*HeartBeat Silent Disco “Banyan Tree Benefit” 10/13 6-9pm· The Lahaina Banyan Tree
Badfish A Tribute to Sublime | 8 PM · The Republik · Honolulu
sat
Electric Island presented by HawaiiDNL | Sat 10 PM · Artistry Honolulu ·
Swing Back a Brew: Tiki Fest | Sat 5 PM · The Brewseum · Featuring Music by “Men in Grey Suits” and “Tiki Jive Cats”!
The Ritual |Sat 9 PM · Hawaiian Brians · Honolulu
Thematic – Chinatown Zombie Crawl at Nextdoor
upcoming
BREAKING BASS PRESENTS RANDOM MOVEMENT: A SUBPHONIX ANNIVERSARY @ ELECTRON |HAWAIIAN BRIANS | FRI OCT 20TH | WWW.TINYURL.COM/BREAKINGBASSOCTOBER
- Fri Nov 17 Sons of Zion | at The Republik
- Mon Nov 20BAMP Project presents Valerie June | at The Republik
- Wed Nov 15 Leroy Sanchez | at The Republik
- BAMP Project Presents: Mayday Parade | Sat Oct 21 at The Republik
NOV 4 MEDAH presents: Culture Day Festival |7 PM · onG kinG aRts cenTer
NOV 20 | Jo Koy · Blaisdell Center · Honolulu
