Fun Things to Do This Fine September Weekend

Well it looks like our trade winds took another day off here in Honolulu, so you can either sweat on your couch at your hale. OR go out on the town… and perspire with your friends at these neat events!
- WEEKEND 9/15-9/17
- TOM GREEN: Blue Note Hawaii | 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday| bluenotehawaii.com
- Sixth Annual Hawai‘i Burlesque Festival & Revue @ The Honolulu Museum of Art Doris Duke Theatre, 901 Kīnaʻu St.
- FRIDAY 9/15
-
Pa‘akai Marketplace | 5PM |SALT @ OUR KAKAAKO
-
Brushes & Brook with Brook Parker | 6PM |SALT
-
BAMP Project presents Mike Stud | 8PM | THE REPUBLIK
-
Soulgasm at Hawaiian Brians – DJ FLX Chicago & more! | 8:30 PM · Hawaiian Brians
-
-
Breaking Bass (Electron) ft. Tinkfu and SL Steez | 8:45 PM · Hawaiian BriansDJ Lineup
8:45 PM Nightmarcher
9:45 PM NWBRN
10:45 PM Kaii
11:45 PM TINKFU
12:45 AM SL Steez
-
- SATURDAY 9/16
- Hawai‘i Macramé Workshop, 11 A.M. TO 1 P.M. @ The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, 412 Lewers St The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club hosts Portland-based fiber artist Kaysie Condron for a special workshop THAT will show you the basics of macramé. . For more information and to purchase tickets, go here.
- “THE BALLAD OF MU LAN” Part of Hawaii Theatre for Youth’s “HTY for Every Family” program @ Tenney Theatre, St. Andrew’s Cathedral | 11 a.m. Saturday htyweb.org
- “A NIGHT UNDER THE STARS WITH DIONNE WARWICK & FRIENDS”
Presented by the Kahala Hotel & Resort Hawaii Invitational of Polo 2017 @ Waimanalo Polo Fields | 3-6 p.m. Saturday; concert to follow at 6 p.m (gates open at 11 a.m.)
-
Oktoberfest SALT Bar Crawl | 5 PM · Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room · Honolulu | The biggest bar crawl yet. Salt at Our Kaka‘ako Oktoberfest Bar Crawl will feature dozens of authentic German beers from around the world at Moku Kitchen Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room and Bevy
-
Sat 2 PM · Downbeat Lounge
-
Zodiac @ Hawaiian Brians 9PM | All “Signs” Lead to Our “House” Monthly event every 3rd Saturday in The Electron Room @ Hawaiian Brian’s. House music with a sophisticated, funky vibe. Resident DJs:
Matthew Noe
Tom Fee
Globe
-
Kid Ink | 6 PM · The Republik · Honolulu
-
Mija | Hawaiian Brians | 9PM
- SUNDAY 9/17
- 2018 Hale ‘Aina Awards | 6:30 TO 9:30 P.M. The theme this year, Destination Delicious, draws inspiration from all the international cuisines that can be enjoyed right here in the Islands, represented by 14 award-winning restaurants, including Arancino at the Kāhala, The Pig & The Lady, Agu Ramen Bistro and Grondin. Coconut Grove at The Royal Hawaiian, A Luxury Collection Resort, 2259 Kalākaua Ave. For more information and to purchase tickets, go here.
- UPCOMING
-
12 PM · Ala Moana Center · Honolulu
-
SEP 23 PAʻI Foundation presents “Liliʻu: Tribute to a Queen” | 6 PM · Iolani Palace | a free, outdoor, public performance of oli (chant), mele (songs), and moʻolelo (storytelling) by, and for, Queen Liliʻuokalani.
- SEP 24 “SPITFIRE GRILL”
Presented by the UH-Manoa Dept. of Theatre & Dance @ Kennedy Theatre, UH-Manoa | etickethawaii.com
-
SEP 30 Art of The Chanter | 7 PM · John F Kennedy Theatre UH Manoa
-
OCT 7 Festa Italiana · Cooke Street, KakaakoFesta Italiana Hawaii is the Aloha State’s first ever Italian Street Festival bringing a myriad of authentic Italian and Italian-inspired experiences and flavors to Honolulu’s vibrant Kaka’ako district.
-
Fri 9 PM · Hawaiian Brians · Honolulu
-
Oct 26 – Oct 31 · Arts At Marks Garage
-