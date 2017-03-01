It’s that time of year again: RADIOTHON 2017!

March is the first month of Spring, the third month of the year, and more famously known as the only month of the year when KTUH puts on its annual fundraiser—RADIOTHON!

This year’s theme—TURN IT UP!— is dedicated to our listeners who helped us accomplish a lot over the last three years. In addition to replacing broken and worn equipment, your past donations helped us acquire and activate our new 7,000-watt antenna and transmitting site atop Mt. Tantalus in July of 2016. This dial change and boost of power opened a historic new chapter in the evolution of KTUH. Now broadcasting island-wide at 90.1 FM, with additional service to Oahu’s North Shore at 91.1 FM, the station’s carefully curated programming continues to grow and expand.

Radiothon 2017 will be going on-air Saturday, March 13th and will run through Saturday, March 19th from 6am-10pm daily. Our goal is to raise $30,000 in that amount of time and only you can help make that happen!

The ten day countdown to RADIOTHON begins today! Keep an eye and an ear out for updates on how you can support KTUH this RADIOTHON season. We will be premiering new TURN IT UP! 2017 merchandise, and waging friendly competition to see which DJ can raise the most money.

Stay tuned and keep it locked to the only station that loves you!