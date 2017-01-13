Kicking off Spring Semester with a Friday the Thirteenth!

This week UH systems got back in the groove, hope everyone is enjoying their first week of classes! Here is some great events our fair island has coming up…
- fri-sun Hawaii Bridal Expo @Neil Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
- fri-sun Honolulu Whole Bead Show @ Blaisdell Center
- fri-sun Oahu Fringe Festival @ Chinatown
- Friday Jan 13
- 6pm Happy Hour Friday with Dhevhan Keith @ Downbeat Lounge 21+
- 7pm ToyLynx Friday Night Magic @ Dole Cannery
- 8pm Zelda Symphony in Honolulu @ Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall
- 8pm Anuhea Live @ Surfer [The Bar] 21+
- 8pm Young the Giant @ The Republik
- 8pm Every 2nd Friday | Friday the 13th Edition @ The Studio | Hawaiian Brians ALL AGES
- 8:45 Breaking Trance @ Electron | Hawaiian Brian’s 18+
- 9pm Welcome Back Bash: Isle Five, Peni Dean, and Ekolu @ Campus Center Courtyard
- 9pm The Freak Folk Show @ Downbeat Lounge
- Saturday Jan 14
- 5:30 PM Think Fast Fringe Fest 2017! @ oNG King
-
9pm Mike Love Duo @ Electron | Hawaiian Brian’s
-
-
6pm The Victorian Ball @ Sheraton Waikiki
-
- 8pm DJ Reid Waters @ Surfer [The Bar] 21+
- Sunday Jan 15
- 4pm Legacies, Korean Dance Recital @ Orvis Auditorium
- 6pm Yoga Party: Silent Disco Acro Yoga Meditation @ Hikina Yoga
- 7pm Never Left Tour: A Tribute to J DIlla ft Illa J & DJ Rhettmatic @ Hawaiian Brians
- 9PM MLK Weekend All Nighter @ Artistry
- Upcoming
- Jan 19 Underworld Events Presents EVERY TIME I DIE @ Hawaiian Brians
-
Jan 19 Fun-Raiser! Party for a Purpose. @ Hulas
- Jan 20 Breaking Bass feat. DJ Strife @ Electron | Hawaiian Brians
- Jan 20 Soulgasm feat Oveous @ Bar 35
- Jan 21 Electric Palms Presents Illenium @ The Republik
- Jan 28 Cash Cash @ The Republik
- Jan 28 Adventure Hunt Oahu
- Jan 28 MORI by Art+Flea x Hawaiian Humane Society present NEKO CAFE @ MORI
- Feb 3 Anjelah Johnson @ Hawaii Theatre
- Feb 4 Pnky & Brain Plus Friends Present: Perfect Driver 5yr Anniversary Mini-Tour Takeover @ Hawaiian Brians 18+
- Feb 6 Steel Pulse @ The Republik all ages
- Feb 10 – Feb 12 2nd Annual Hawaii Cannabis Expo @ Blaisdell Exhibition
- Feb 10 Meaux Green @ Hawaiian Brians
- Feb 11 Electric Palms Presents: Zomboy @ The Republik
- Feb 13 Explosions in the Sky @ The Republik
- Feb 17 Jake and Amir @ The Republik
- Feb 18-21 Optimysstique 2016 Campout @ Camp Mokuleia
- Feb 18 Dim Mak 20 Year Anniversary: STEVE AOKI & Friends @ Makers and Tasters 18+
- Feb 23 Wanderlust Yoga Festival
- Feb 24 Journey @ Blaisdell
- Feb 25 Phantogram @ The Republik
- Mar 3 Timmy Trumpet @ Hawaiian Brians
- Apr 7 Kawaii Kon