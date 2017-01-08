KTUH Fun-raiser: Party for a Purpose!

KTUH FM Honolulu, UH Manoa’s on-campus radio station, is throwing a Fun-Raiser benefit for the local chapters of Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and LGBT Legacy Foundation on Thursday, January 19th at Hula’s Bar and Lei Stand. The purpose of this event is to not only raise funds for these incredible organizations, but to also educate event goers on the services and support that they offer. A $10 suggested donation will be collected at the door, and 100% of the proceeds will be split evenly and donated to the three non-profits. KTUH DJs will be spinning from 9pm to 2am, and Hula’s in-house go-go dancers will be dancing the night away. Join KTUH for a night of libations and loud tunes in support of these organizations that give so much to our community! Join, drink, and be informed. Party for a purpose!

For more details, you can contact KTUH’s office manager at office@ktuh.org.