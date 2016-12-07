KTUH Music Charts 12.05.2016

KTUH Top 40 & KTUH DJ Chart

Date of Report: 11.28.2016

Reported By: Lei Bong

Format: Artist Title (Label)

(V/A = various artists)

(S/T = self-titled)

(S/R = self-released)

Top 10 New Albums

1. GLASS ANIMALS How to Be a Human Being (Wolf Tone)

2. Jamie Lidell Building a Beginning (JAJULIN)

3. A Tribe Called Quest We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service (Epic/SME)

4. Blood Orange Freetown Sound (Domino Recording Company)

5. Childish Gambino “Awaken, My Love!” (Glassnote)

6. Chrissy & Hawley Chrissy & Hawley (The Nite Owl Diner)

7. Clazziquai Project Travelers (FLUXUS INC.)

8. DJ Shadow Endtroducing: Endtroducing Re-Emagined (Universal/Island)

9. Emeli Sandé Long Live the Angels Deluxe (Virgin Records)

10. The Frightnrs Nothing More to Say (Daptone Records)

Top 40

1. A Tribe Called Quest We Got it From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service (Epic)

2. Jamie Lidell Building a Beginning (AJULIN)

3. Lee Fields & The Expressions Special Night (Big Crown)

4. Mayer Hawthorne Party of One (Vagrant)

5. NxWorries Yes Lawd! (STONES THROW)

6. Aimer Daydream (SME Records)

7. Alcest Kodama (Prophecy)

8. American Football American Football (Polyvinyl)

9. Audrey Silver Very Early (Messy House Productions)

10. BANKS The Altar (Harvest)

11. BEACH SLANG A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings (Polyvinyl)

12. Common Black American (Def Jam)

13. Cory Hanson The Unborn Capitalist from Limbo (Drag City)

14. Daedelus Labyrinths (Magical Properties)

15. The Dillinger Escape Plan Dissociation (Party Smasher Inc.)

16. DJ Shadow Endtroducing (Endtroducing Re-Emagined) (Universal/Island)

17. FIELD MOUSE Episodic (TOPSHELF RECORDS)

18. GALLANT Ology (Mind of a Genius/Warner Bros.)

19. HER Her Tape #1 (Barclay)

20. HOOPS Hoops (Fat Possum)

21. How to Dress Well Care (Weird World)

22. Jamila Woods HEAVN (Closed Sessions)

23. Jim James Eternally Even (ATO/Capitol)

24. JIMMY EAT WORLD Integrity Blues (Exotic Location Recordings)

25. JONES New Skin (PIAS America )

26. Kastle Reflections (Symbols Recordings)

27. Kero Kero Bonito Bonito Generation (S/R)

28. Kinoko Teikoku Ai no Yukue (Universal Music)

29. KRIEF Automanic (Culvert Music)

30. Kristoffer And The Harbour Heads Ex/Ex ( Klangfölaget)

31. Lady Wray Queen Alone (Big Crown Records)

32. Lampchop Flotus (Merge Records)

33. Leonard Cohen You Want it Darker (Columbia)

34. LITE Else (Top Shelf)

35. MACHINE DRUM Human Energy (Ninja Tune)

36. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Skeleton Tree (Bad Seed LTD.)

37. Ohtoro Kumamoto-EP (S/R)

38. The Olympians The Olympians (Daptone)

39. Planes Mistaken For Stars Prey (Deathwish Inc.)

40. Predawn Absence (Pokhara)

Staff Picks for 2016

By DJ Leilow