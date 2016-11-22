KTUH Music Charts for week 11.21.2016

KTUH FM Honolulu
Date of Report: 11.22.2016
Email: md@ktuh.org
Phone #: (808) 956-4847
Reported By: Matt Aczon
Format: Artist Title (Label)
(V/A = various artists)
(S/T = self-titled)
(S/R = self-released)
KTUH Top 40
- Mndsgn Body Wash (Stones Throw)
- Gallant Ology (Warner Bros.)
- Selah Sue Reason (Because)
- Robert Glasper Experiment ArtScience (Blue Note)
- Lady Wray Queen Alone (Big Crown)
- Nxworries Yes Lawd! (Stones Throw)
- Charlotte Day Wilson CDW (Factor)
- Takuya Kuroda Zigzagger (Concord)
- Devendra Banhart Ape In Pink Marble (Nonesuch)
- Jones New Skin (37 Adventures)
- Kadjha Bonet The Visitor (Fat Possum)
- Chain Wallet S/T (Jansen Plateproduksjon)
- Keauhou S/T (S/R)
- Local Natives Sunlit Youth (Loma Vista)
- Touche Amore Stage Four (Epitaph)
- Danny Brown Atrocity Exhibition (Warp)
- Olympians S/T (Daptone)
- Phantogram Three (Republic)
- Ian Sweet Shapeshifter (Hardly Art)
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Skeleton Tree (Bad Seed LTD)
- Beach Slang A Loud Bash Of Teenage Feelings (Polyvinyl)
- Nots Cosmetic (Goner)
- Throttle Elevator Music IV (Wide Hive)
- Wookiefoot Ready Or Not… (S/R)
- Brian Von Ahsen The Brian Show (Vonawesome Productions)
- Norah Jones Day Breaks (Blue Note)
- Tuns S/T (Royal Mountain)
- V/A Say Yes! A Tribute To Elliot Smith (American Laundromat)
- Of Montreal Innocence Reaches (Polyvinyl)
- Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning (Jajulin)
- Wilco Schmilco (Anti-)
- Angel Olsen My Woman (Jagjaguwar)
- Glass Animals How To Be A Human Being (Harvest)
- Thee Oh Sees A Weird Exits (Castle Face)
- Jenova 7 & Eddie Shinn A Cosmic Safari (Cold Busted)
- De La Soul And The Anonymous Nobody (A.O.I.)
- Descendents Hypercaffium Spazzinate (Epitaph)
- Field Mouse Episodic (Topshelf)
- Frightnrs Nothing More To Say (Daptone)
- Happy Diving Electric Soul Unity (Topshelf)
Top Adds
- V/A Polyvinyl Plays Polyvinyl (Polyvinyl)
- Jim James Eternally Even (ATO)
- A Tribe Called Quest We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service (Epic)
- Ex Reyes Do Something (S/R)
- Postcard From The Badlands S/T (S/R)
- Diana Familiar Touch (Culvert Music)
- Audrey Silver Very Early (Messy House)
- V/A 20 Years Of Victory (Catskills Records)
- Stoner Pop S/T (S/R)
- Cory Hanson The Unborn Capitalist From Limbo (Drag City)
KTUH DJ Chart
Matt Ratt’s Top 5 Autumn Albums of 2016
- Pity Sex White Hot Moon (Run For Cover)
- IV The Polymath Opening Doors (Polymath)
- Takuya Kuroda Zigzagger (Concord)
- Frightnrs Nothing More To Say (Daptone)
- River Tiber Indigo (S/R)