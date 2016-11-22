KTUH Music Charts for week 11.21.2016

*pictured: Gallant

KTUH FM Honolulu

KTUH Top 40,
KTUH Top Adds,
KTUH DJ Chart

Date of Report: 11.22.2016
Email: md@ktuh.org
Phone #: (808) 956-4847
Reported By: Matt Aczon

Format: Artist Title (Label)
(V/A = various artists)
(S/T = self-titled)
(S/R = self-released)

KTUH Top 40

  1. Mndsgn Body Wash (Stones Throw)
  2. Gallant Ology (Warner Bros.)
  3. Selah Sue Reason (Because)
  4. Robert Glasper Experiment ArtScience (Blue Note)
  5. Lady Wray Queen Alone (Big Crown)
  6. Nxworries Yes Lawd! (Stones Throw)
  7. Charlotte Day Wilson CDW (Factor)
  8. Takuya Kuroda Zigzagger (Concord)
  9. Devendra Banhart Ape In Pink Marble (Nonesuch)
  10. Jones New Skin (37 Adventures)
  11. Kadjha Bonet The Visitor (Fat Possum)
  12. Chain Wallet S/T (Jansen Plateproduksjon)
  13. Keauhou S/T (S/R)
  14. Local Natives Sunlit Youth (Loma Vista)
  15. Touche Amore Stage Four (Epitaph)
  16. Danny Brown Atrocity Exhibition (Warp)
  17. Olympians S/T (Daptone)
  18. Phantogram Three (Republic)
  19. Ian Sweet Shapeshifter (Hardly Art)
  20. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Skeleton Tree (Bad Seed LTD)
  21. Beach Slang A Loud Bash Of Teenage Feelings (Polyvinyl)
  22. Nots Cosmetic (Goner)
  23. Throttle Elevator Music IV (Wide Hive)
  24. Wookiefoot Ready Or Not… (S/R)
  25. Brian Von Ahsen The Brian Show (Vonawesome Productions)
  26. Norah Jones Day Breaks (Blue Note)
  27. Tuns S/T (Royal Mountain)
  28. V/A Say Yes! A Tribute To Elliot Smith (American Laundromat)
  29. Of Montreal Innocence Reaches (Polyvinyl)
  30. Jamie Lidell Building A Beginning (Jajulin)
  31. Wilco Schmilco (Anti-)
  32. Angel Olsen My Woman (Jagjaguwar)
  33. Glass Animals How To Be A Human Being (Harvest)
  34. Thee Oh Sees A Weird Exits (Castle Face)
  35. Jenova 7 & Eddie Shinn A Cosmic Safari (Cold Busted)
  36. De La Soul And The Anonymous Nobody (A.O.I.)
  37. Descendents Hypercaffium Spazzinate (Epitaph)
  38. Field Mouse Episodic (Topshelf)
  39. Frightnrs Nothing More To Say (Daptone)
  40. Happy Diving Electric Soul Unity (Topshelf)

Top Adds

  1. V/A Polyvinyl Plays Polyvinyl (Polyvinyl)
  2. Jim James Eternally Even (ATO)
  3. A Tribe Called Quest We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service (Epic)
  4. Ex Reyes Do Something (S/R)
  5. Postcard From The Badlands S/T (S/R)
  6. Diana Familiar Touch (Culvert Music)
  7. Audrey Silver Very Early (Messy House)
  8. V/A 20 Years Of Victory (Catskills Records)
  9. Stoner Pop S/T (S/R)
  10. Cory Hanson The Unborn Capitalist From Limbo (Drag City)

KTUH DJ Chart
Matt Ratt’s Top 5 Autumn Albums of 2016

  1. Pity Sex White Hot Moon (Run For Cover)
  2. IV The Polymath Opening Doors (Polymath)
  3. Takuya Kuroda Zigzagger (Concord)
  4. Frightnrs Nothing More To Say (Daptone)
  5. River Tiber Indigo (S/R)

