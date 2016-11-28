KTUH Music Charts Week 11.28.2016

KTUH FM Honolulu

KTUH Top 40 & KTUH DJ Chart

Date of Report: 11.28.2016

Email: md@ktuh.org

Phone #: (808) 956-4847

Reported By: Lei Bong

Format: Artist Title (Label)

(V/A = various artists)

(S/T = self-titled)

(S/R = self-released)

Top 40

1. A Tribe Called Quest We Got it From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service (Epic)

2. Jamie Lidell Building a Beginning (AJULIN)

3. Lee Fields & The Expressions Special Night (Big Crown)

4. Mayer Hawthorne Party of One (Vagrant)

5. NxWorries Yes Lawd! (STONES THROW)

6. Aimer Daydream (SME Records)

7. Alcest Kodama (Prophecy)

8. American Football American Football (Polyvinyl)

9. Audrey Silver Very Early (Messy House Productions)

10. BANKS The Altar (Harvest)

11. BEACH SLANG A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings (Polyvinyl)

12. Common Black American (Def Jam)

13. Cory Hanson The Unborn Capitalist from Limbo (Drag City)

14. Daedelus Labyrinths (Magical Properties)

15. The Dillinger Escape Plan Dissociation (Party Smasher Inc.)

16. DJ Shadow Endtroducing (Endtroducing Re-Emagined) (Universal/Island)

17. FIELD MOUSE Episodic (TOPSHELF RECORDS)

18. GALLANT Ology (Mind of a Genius/Warner Bros.)

19. HER Her Tape #1 (Barclay)

20. HOOPS Hoops (Fat Possum)

21. How to Dress Well Care (Weird World)

22. Jamila Woods HEAVN (Closed Sessions)

23. Jim James Eternally Even (ATO/Capitol)

24. JIMMY EAT WORLD Integrity Blues (Exotic Location Recordings)

25. JONES New Skin (PIAS America )

26. Kastle Reflections (Symbols Recordings)

27. Kero Kero Bonito Bonito Generation (S/R)

28. Kinoko Teikoku Ai no Yukue (Universal Music)

29. KRIEF Automanic (Culvert Music)

30. Kristoffer And The Harbour Heads Ex/Ex ( Klangfölaget)

31. Lady Wray Queen Alone (Big Crown Records)

32. Lampchop Flotus (Merge Records)

33. Leonard Cohen You Want it Darker (Columbia)

34. LITE Else (Top Shelf)

35. MACHINE DRUM Human Energy (Ninja Tune)

36. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Skeleton Tree (Bad Seed LTD.)

37. Ohtoro Kumamoto-EP (S/R)

38. The Olympians The Olympians (Daptone)

39. Planes Mistaken For Stars Prey (Deathwish Inc.)

40. Predawn Absence (Pokhara)

KTUH DJ Chart

2016 Staff Picks

DJ Hang the DJ

Descendants Hypercaffium Spazzinate (Epitaph)

Hypercaffium Spazzinate (Epitaph) Touche Amore Stage Four (Epitaph)

Stage Four (Epitaph) Dinosaur Jr Give a Glimpse of What You’re Not (Jagjaguwar)

DJ PT Drake

Naxatras II

II Night Beats Whole Stole My Generation (Heavenly)

Dj No Request