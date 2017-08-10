KTUH NACC Charts: Week Ending August 1

Date of Report: 08.01.2017

Email: md@ktuh.org

Phone #: (808) 956-4847
Reported By: Aisha Kadomatsu

Format: ARTIST Title (Label)

(V/A=various artists)

(S/T=self-titled)

(S/R=self-released)

TOP 30:

  1. NU:LOGIC Somewhere Between the Light (Hospital)

  2. BENJAMIN BOOKER Witness (ATO)

  3. HYBRID MINDS Elements (Hybrid)

  4. CLAMS CASINO Instrumentals 4 (S/R)

  5. CORNELIUS Mellow Waves (Rostrum)

  6. DIAZPORA Islands (Légère)

  7. RADIOHEAD Ok Computer OKNOTOK 1997-2017 (XL)

  8. WASHED OUT Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)

  9. ALIX PEREZ & SPECTRASOUL Synergy [EP] (1985)

  10. BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)

  11. BOHEMIANVOODOO Echoes (Playwright)

  12. COOKIN’ ON 3 BURNERS Lab Experiments, Vol. 1 : Mixin’ (S/R)

  13. GEMMA AND THE TRAVELERS Too Many Rules & Games (Légère)

  14. HALOGENIX Velvet [EP] (Critical)

  15. NEED FOR MIRRORS Mutiny [EP] (Full Cycle)

  16. RIDE Weather Diaries (Wichita)

  17. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Reprisal [EP] (Metalheadz)

  18. BEACH FOSSILS Somersault (Bayonet)

  19. BEACH HOUSE B-Sides and Rarities [EP] (Sub Pop)

  20. CAMO AND KROOKED Mosaik (BMG/RAM)

  21. GORILLAZ Humanz (Parlophone)

  22. JACUQES GREENE Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)

  23. KEHLANI SweetSexySavage (TSNMI/Atlantic)

  24. KYOTO JAZZ SEXTET Unity (Universal)

  25. NICK HAKIM Green Twins (ATO)

  26. NINE INCH NAILS Add Violence [EP] (Capitol)

  27. ONDATROPICA Baile Bucanero (Soundway)

  28. PHO Two (S/R)

  29. TANIKA CHARLES Soul Run (Record Kicks)

  30. STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere (Polyvinyl)

 

TOP 10 ADDS:

  1. JEN CLOHER S/T (Milk!)

  2. PEARL EARL S/T (Dreamy Life)

  3. NAPUA Makawalu (Pihana Productions)

  4. BENJAMIN GIBBARD Bandwagonesuqe (Canvasback)

  5. STONE IRR Sinner (Darling)

  6. CHIMNEY S/T (Dine Alone)

  7. RUBY BONES S/T (S/R)

  8. POMEGRANATE The Night is Never Dark Enough [EP] (Drainpipe)

  9. BRANDIJO KISTLER S/T (S/R)

  10. MT. WOLF Aetherlight (CRC)

