KTUH NACC CHARTS: WEEK ENDING AUGUST 1
Date of Report: 08.01.2017
Email: md@ktuh.org
Phone #: (808) 956-4847
Reported By: Aisha Kadomatsu
Format: ARTIST Title (Label)
(V/A=various artists)
(S/T=self-titled)
(S/R=self-released)
TOP 30:
NU:LOGIC Somewhere Between the Light (Hospital)
BENJAMIN BOOKER Witness (ATO)
HYBRID MINDS Elements (Hybrid)
CLAMS CASINO Instrumentals 4 (S/R)
CORNELIUS Mellow Waves (Rostrum)
DIAZPORA Islands (Légère)
RADIOHEAD Ok Computer OKNOTOK 1997-2017 (XL)
WASHED OUT Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)
ALIX PEREZ & SPECTRASOUL Synergy [EP] (1985)
BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)
BOHEMIANVOODOO Echoes (Playwright)
COOKIN’ ON 3 BURNERS Lab Experiments, Vol. 1 : Mixin’ (S/R)
GEMMA AND THE TRAVELERS Too Many Rules & Games (Légère)
HALOGENIX Velvet [EP] (Critical)
NEED FOR MIRRORS Mutiny [EP] (Full Cycle)
RIDE Weather Diaries (Wichita)
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Reprisal [EP] (Metalheadz)
BEACH FOSSILS Somersault (Bayonet)
BEACH HOUSE B-Sides and Rarities [EP] (Sub Pop)
CAMO AND KROOKED Mosaik (BMG/RAM)
GORILLAZ Humanz (Parlophone)
JACUQES GREENE Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)
KEHLANI SweetSexySavage (TSNMI/Atlantic)
KYOTO JAZZ SEXTET Unity (Universal)
NICK HAKIM Green Twins (ATO)
NINE INCH NAILS Add Violence [EP] (Capitol)
ONDATROPICA Baile Bucanero (Soundway)
PHO Two (S/R)
TANIKA CHARLES Soul Run (Record Kicks)
STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere (Polyvinyl)
TOP 10 ADDS:
JEN CLOHER S/T (Milk!)
PEARL EARL S/T (Dreamy Life)
NAPUA Makawalu (Pihana Productions)
BENJAMIN GIBBARD Bandwagonesuqe (Canvasback)
STONE IRR Sinner (Darling)
CHIMNEY S/T (Dine Alone)
RUBY BONES S/T (S/R)
POMEGRANATE The Night is Never Dark Enough [EP] (Drainpipe)
BRANDIJO KISTLER S/T (S/R)
MT. WOLF Aetherlight (CRC)