KTUH NACC Charts: Week Ending August 1

Date of Report: 08.01.2017

Format: ARTIST Title (Label)

(V/A=various artists)

(S/T=self-titled)

(S/R=self-released)

TOP 30:

NU:LOGIC Somewhere Between the Light (Hospital)

BENJAMIN BOOKER Witness (ATO)

HYBRID MINDS Elements (Hybrid)

CLAMS CASINO Instrumentals 4 (S/R)

CORNELIUS Mellow Waves (Rostrum)

DIAZPORA Islands (Légère)

RADIOHEAD Ok Computer OKNOTOK 1997-2017 (XL)

WASHED OUT Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)

ALIX PEREZ & SPECTRASOUL Synergy [EP] (1985)

BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)

BOHEMIANVOODOO Echoes (Playwright)

COOKIN’ ON 3 BURNERS Lab Experiments, Vol. 1 : Mixin’ (S/R)

GEMMA AND THE TRAVELERS Too Many Rules & Games (Légère)

HALOGENIX Velvet [EP] (Critical)

NEED FOR MIRRORS Mutiny [EP] (Full Cycle)

RIDE Weather Diaries (Wichita)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Reprisal [EP] (Metalheadz)

BEACH FOSSILS Somersault (Bayonet)

BEACH HOUSE B-Sides and Rarities [EP] (Sub Pop)

CAMO AND KROOKED Mosaik (BMG/RAM)

GORILLAZ Humanz (Parlophone)

JACUQES GREENE Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)

KEHLANI SweetSexySavage (TSNMI/Atlantic)

KYOTO JAZZ SEXTET Unity (Universal)

NICK HAKIM Green Twins (ATO)

NINE INCH NAILS Add Violence [EP] (Capitol)

ONDATROPICA Baile Bucanero (Soundway)

PHO Two (S/R)

TANIKA CHARLES Soul Run (Record Kicks)