KTUH NACC Charts: Week Ending August 15
Date of Report: 08.14.2017
Format: ARTIST Title (Label)
(V/A=various artists)
(S/T=self-titled)
(S/R=self-released)
TOP 30:
BENJAMIN BOOKER Witness (ATO)
TORO Y MOI Boo Boo (Carpark)
BEACH FOSSILS Somersault (Bayonet)
BEACH HOUSE B-Sides and Rarities [EP] (Sub Pop)
GOOD FOOT Songs From the Cloud (S/R)
NAPUA Makawalu (Pihana Productions)
RIDE Weather Diaries (Wichita)
BOHEMIANVOODOO Echoes (Playwright)
BUTTER SIDE DOWN This One’s For You (S/R)
CASTLE PARK “TYCA” [Single] (S/R)
MAC DEMARCO This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)
MYLES SANKO Just Being Me (Légère)
NOOKY JONES Nooky Jones (Young & Foolish)
RAC Ego (Counter)
SHELLING Wait for Mint Shower!! (White Paddy Mountain)
WASHED OUT Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)
RADIOHEAD Ok Computer OKNOTOK 1997-2017 (XL)
(SANDY) ALEX G Rocket (Domino)
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Reprisal [EP] (Metalheadz)
BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)
BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE Hug Of Thunder (Arts & Crafts)
CLOUD NOTHINGS Life Without Sound (Carpark)
THE COMO MAMAS Move Upstairs (Daptone)
COOKIN’ ON 3 BURNERS Lab Experiments, Vol. 1 : Mixin’ (S/R)
CORNELIUS Mellow Waves (Rostrum)
DIAZPORA Islands (Légère)
FOXYGEN Hang (Jagjaguwar)
FTISLAND Over 10 Years (FNC Entertainment)
JAY SOM Everybody Works (Polyvinyl)
JULIA HOLTER In The Same Room (Domino)
TOP 10 ADDS:
DEAD CROSS Dead Cross (Ipecac)
MOSQUITOS Mexican Dust (Six Degrees)
RAINER MARIA S/T (Polyvinyl)
SAM COFFEY & THE IRON LUNGS S/T (Burger/Dine Alone)
ANDREW SCOTT QUARTET The Brightest Minute (Cellar Live)
KATIE THIROUX Off Beat (Capri)
EL TEN ELEVEN Unusable Love (El Ten Eleven)
BIRDS Everything At Once (Greenway)
MATT WILSON Honey & Salt (Palmetto)
EMA Exile In The Outer Ring (City Slang)