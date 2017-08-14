KTUH NACC Charts: Week Ending August 15

Date of Report: 08.14.2017

TOP 30:

BENJAMIN BOOKER Witness (ATO)

TORO Y MOI Boo Boo (Carpark)

BEACH FOSSILS Somersault (Bayonet)

BEACH HOUSE B-Sides and Rarities [EP] (Sub Pop)

GOOD FOOT Songs From the Cloud (S/R)

NAPUA Makawalu (Pihana Productions)

RIDE Weather Diaries (Wichita)

BOHEMIANVOODOO Echoes (Playwright)

BUTTER SIDE DOWN This One’s For You (S/R)

CASTLE PARK “TYCA” [Single] (S/R)

MAC DEMARCO This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)

MYLES SANKO Just Being Me (Légère)

NOOKY JONES Nooky Jones (Young & Foolish)

RAC Ego (Counter)

SHELLING Wait for Mint Shower!! (White Paddy Mountain)

WASHED OUT Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)

RADIOHEAD Ok Computer OKNOTOK 1997-2017 (XL)

(SANDY) ALEX G Rocket (Domino)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Reprisal [EP] (Metalheadz)

BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE Hug Of Thunder (Arts & Crafts)

CLOUD NOTHINGS Life Without Sound (Carpark)

THE COMO MAMAS Move Upstairs (Daptone)

COOKIN’ ON 3 BURNERS Lab Experiments, Vol. 1 : Mixin’ (S/R)

CORNELIUS Mellow Waves (Rostrum)

DIAZPORA Islands (Légère)

FOXYGEN Hang (Jagjaguwar)

FTISLAND Over 10 Years (FNC Entertainment)

JAY SOM Everybody Works (Polyvinyl)