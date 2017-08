KTUH NACC CHARTS: Week Ending August 22

Date of Report: 08.20.2017

Email: md@ktuh.org

Phone #: (808) 956-4847

Reported By: Aisha Kadomatsu

Format: ARTIST Title (Label)

(V/A=various artists)

(S/T=self-titled)

(S/R=self-released)

TOP 30:

BENJAMIN BOOKER Witness (ATO)

BEACH HOUSE B-Sides and Rarities [EP] (Sub Pop)

GOOD FOOT Stories from the Cloud (S/R)

DAUWD Theory of Colours (Technicolour)

MYLES SANKO Just Being Me (Légère)

NAPUA Makawalu (Pihana Productions)

NOOKY JONES Nooky Jones (Young & Foolish)

SHELLING Waiting for Mint Shower!! (White Paddy Mountain)

TORO Y MOI Boo Boo (Carpark)

BEACH FOSSILS Somersault (Bayonet)

BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)

BOHEMIANVOODOO Echoes (Playwright)

JOEYBADA$$ All Amerikkkan Bada$$ (Cinematic)

JULIA HOLTER In the Same Room (Domino)

MAC DEMARCO This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)

NU:LOGIC Somewhere Between The Light (Hospital)

PURITY RING “Asido” [Single] (4AD)

RAC EGO (Counter)

RIDE Weather Diaries (Wichita)

WASHED OUT Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Reprisal [EP] (Metalheadz)

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE Hug of Thunder (Arts & Crafts)

CASTLE PARK “TYCA” [Single] (S/R)

THE COMO MAMAS Move Upstairs (Daptone)

CORNELIUS Mellow Waves (Rostrum)

SUDAN ARCHIVES Sudan Archives [EP] (Stones Throw)

FOXYGEN Hang (Jagjaguwar)

HUGH HARDIE Colourspace (Hospital)

NINE INCH NAILS Add Violence [EP] (Capitol)