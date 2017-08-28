KTUH NACC Charts: Week Ending August 29

KTUH NACC CHARTS: WEEK ENDING AUGUST 29

*Pictured: Evan Khay

Date of Report: 08.28.2017

Email: md@ktuh.org

Phone #: (808) 956-4847
Reported By: Aisha Kadomatsu

Format: ARTIST Title (Label)

(V/A=various artists)

(S/T=self-titled)

(S/R=self-released)

TOP 30:

  1. NAPUA Makawalu (Pihana Productions)

  2. BENJAMIN BOOKER Witness (ATO)

  3. DAUWD Theory of Colours (Technicolour)

  4. NOOKY JONES Nooky Jones (Young & Foolish)

  5. JULIA HOLTER In the Same Room (Domino)

  6. GOOD FOOT Songs from the Cloud (S/R)

  7. BEACH FOSSILS Somersault (Bayonet)

  8. TORO Y MOI Boo Boo (Carpark)

  9. MAC DEMARCO This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)

  10. EVAN KHAY Retrograde (S/R)

  11. NU:LOGIC Somewhere Between the Light (Hospital)

  12. HUGH HARDIE Colourspace (Hospital)

  13. SUDAN ARCHVIES S/T [EP] (Stones Throw)

  14. BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE Hug of Thunder (Arts & Crafts)

  15. BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)

  16. PURITY RING “Asido” [Single] (4AD)

  17. MYLES SANKO Just Being Me (Légère)

  18. SHELLING Waiting For Mint Shower!! (White Paddy Mountain)

  19. JAY SOM Everybody Works (Polyvinyl)

  20. ARCADE FIRE Everything Now (Columbia)

  21. VERMONT II (Kompakt)

  22. GRIZZLY BEAR Painted Ruins (RCA)

  23. QUANTIC & NIDIA GONGORA Curao (Tru Thoughts)

  24. RYUICHI SAKAMOTO Async (Milan)

  25. !!! Shake the Shudder (Warp)

  26. CASTLE PARK “TYCA” [Single] (S/R)

  27. JOSE JAMES Love In A Time of Madness (Capitol)

  28. COM TRUISE Iteration (Ghostly International)

  29. KEVIN MORBY City Music (Dead Oceans)

  30. RAC EGO (Counter)

TOP 10 ADDS:

  1. THE WAR ON DRUGS A Deeper Understanding (Atlantic)

  2. OH SEES Orc (Castleface)

  3. JOHNNY SUMMERS WITH CALGARY JAZZ ORCHESTRA Suite Jubilation (S/R)

  4. TENDER Modern Addiction (Partisan)

  5. GRIEVES Running Wild (Rhymesayers)

  6. TONY ALLEN The Source (Blue Note)

  7. JIM-E STACK It’s Jim-ee [EP] (S/R)

  8. ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE Swim Inside The Moon (Asthmatic Kitty)

  9. NEW TRACK CITY Lose Sight Of The Shore (S/R)

  10. CAROLINE SAYS 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong (Westerm Vinyl)

