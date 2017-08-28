KTUH NACC CHARTS: WEEK ENDING AUGUST 29
Date of Report: 08.28.2017
Format: ARTIST Title (Label)
(V/A=various artists)
(S/T=self-titled)
(S/R=self-released)
TOP 30:
-
NAPUA Makawalu (Pihana Productions)
-
BENJAMIN BOOKER Witness (ATO)
-
DAUWD Theory of Colours (Technicolour)
-
NOOKY JONES Nooky Jones (Young & Foolish)
-
JULIA HOLTER In the Same Room (Domino)
-
GOOD FOOT Songs from the Cloud (S/R)
-
BEACH FOSSILS Somersault (Bayonet)
-
TORO Y MOI Boo Boo (Carpark)
-
MAC DEMARCO This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)
-
EVAN KHAY Retrograde (S/R)
-
NU:LOGIC Somewhere Between the Light (Hospital)
-
HUGH HARDIE Colourspace (Hospital)
-
SUDAN ARCHVIES S/T [EP] (Stones Throw)
-
BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE Hug of Thunder (Arts & Crafts)
-
BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)
-
PURITY RING “Asido” [Single] (4AD)
-
MYLES SANKO Just Being Me (Légère)
-
SHELLING Waiting For Mint Shower!! (White Paddy Mountain)
-
JAY SOM Everybody Works (Polyvinyl)
-
ARCADE FIRE Everything Now (Columbia)
-
VERMONT II (Kompakt)
-
GRIZZLY BEAR Painted Ruins (RCA)
-
QUANTIC & NIDIA GONGORA Curao (Tru Thoughts)
-
RYUICHI SAKAMOTO Async (Milan)
-
!!! Shake the Shudder (Warp)
-
CASTLE PARK “TYCA” [Single] (S/R)
-
JOSE JAMES Love In A Time of Madness (Capitol)
-
COM TRUISE Iteration (Ghostly International)
-
KEVIN MORBY City Music (Dead Oceans)
-
RAC EGO (Counter)
TOP 10 ADDS:
-
THE WAR ON DRUGS A Deeper Understanding (Atlantic)
-
OH SEES Orc (Castleface)
-
JOHNNY SUMMERS WITH CALGARY JAZZ ORCHESTRA Suite Jubilation (S/R)
-
TENDER Modern Addiction (Partisan)
-
GRIEVES Running Wild (Rhymesayers)
-
TONY ALLEN The Source (Blue Note)
-
JIM-E STACK It’s Jim-ee [EP] (S/R)
-
ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE Swim Inside The Moon (Asthmatic Kitty)
-
NEW TRACK CITY Lose Sight Of The Shore (S/R)
-
CAROLINE SAYS 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong (Westerm Vinyl)