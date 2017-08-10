KTUH NACC Charts Week Ending July 25

KTUH Top 30 and Top 10 Adds: Week Ending July 25
Date of Report: 07.24.2017
Email: md@ktuh.org
Phone #: (808) 956-4847
Reported By: Aisha Kadomatsu
Format: ARTIST Title (Label)
(V/A=various artists)
(S/T=self-titled)
(S/R=self-released)
TOP 30:
-
NU:LOGIC Somewhere Between the Light (Hospital)
-
HYBRID MINDS Elements (Hybrid)
-
BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)
-
CLAMS CASINO Instrumentals 4 (S/R)
-
CORNELIUS Mellow Waves (Rostrum)
-
DIAZPORA Islands (Légère)
-
RIDE Weather Diaries (Wichita)
-
RADIOHEAD Ok Computer OKNOTOK1997-2017 (XL)
-
WASHED OUT Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)
-
BEACH HOUSE B-Sides and Rarities [EP] (Sub Pop)
-
COM TRUISE Iteration (Ghostly International)
-
GOOD FOOT Songs From the Cloud (S/R)
-
MONSTER RALLY Mystery Cove (Gold Robot)
-
ONDATROPICA Baile Bucanero (Soundway)
-
JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW True Care (Caroline)
-
(SANDY) ALEX G Rocket (Domino)
-
NINE INCH NAILS Add Violence [EP] (Capitol)
-
ALIX PEREZ & SPECTRASOUL Synergy [EP] (1985)
-
BOHEMIANVOODOO Echoes (Playwright)
-
COOKIN’ ON 3 BURNERS Lab Experiments, Vol. 1 : Mixin’ (Soul Messin’)
-
DANGER MOUSE Baby Driver (Music from the Motion Picture) (Sony)
-
GEMMA AND THE TRAVELERS Too Many Rules and Games (Légère)
-
HALOGENIX Velvet [EP] (Critical)
-
HUGH HARDIE Colourspace (Hospital)
-
JACQUES GREENE Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)
-
KYOTO JAZZ SEXTET Unity (Universal)
-
MYLES SANKO Just Being Me (Légère)
-
TORO Y MOI Boo Boo (Carpark)
-
SZA CTRL (Top Dawg)
-
BLACK LIPS Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art? (Vice)
TOP 10 ADDS:
-
JOHN COLTRANE Trane: The Atlantic Collection (Rhino)
-
HEARTS Smoke Fire Hope Desire (Razor & Tie)
-
JOHN PIZZARELLI Sinatra & Jobim @ 50 (Concord Jazz)
-
OFFA REX The Queen of Hearts (Nonesuch)
-
AVEY TARE Eucalyptus (Domino)
-
VICENTE GARCIA A La Mar (Sony)
-
DOUYÉ Daddy Said So (S/R)
-
JEFF COFFIN Next Time Yellow (XL)
-
RON REID Precious Metals (Jazz Urbane)
-
DAN CROLL Emerging Adulthood (Dan Croll/Cobalt)