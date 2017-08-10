KTUH NACC Charts Week Ending July 25

KTUH Top 30 and Top 10 Adds: Week Ending July 25

Date of Report: 07.24.2017

TOP 30:

  1. NU:LOGIC Somewhere Between the Light (Hospital)

  2. HYBRID MINDS Elements (Hybrid)

  3. BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)

  4. CLAMS CASINO Instrumentals 4 (S/R)

  5. CORNELIUS Mellow Waves (Rostrum)

  6. DIAZPORA Islands (Légère)

  7. RIDE Weather Diaries (Wichita)

  8. RADIOHEAD Ok Computer OKNOTOK1997-2017 (XL)

  9. WASHED OUT Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)

  10. BEACH HOUSE B-Sides and Rarities [EP] (Sub Pop)

  11. COM TRUISE Iteration (Ghostly International)

  12. GOOD FOOT Songs From the Cloud (S/R)

  13. MONSTER RALLY Mystery Cove (Gold Robot)

  14. ONDATROPICA Baile Bucanero (Soundway)

  15. JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW True Care (Caroline)

  16. (SANDY) ALEX G Rocket (Domino)

  17. NINE INCH NAILS Add Violence [EP] (Capitol)

  18. ALIX PEREZ & SPECTRASOUL Synergy [EP] (1985)

  19. BOHEMIANVOODOO Echoes (Playwright)

  20. COOKIN’ ON 3 BURNERS Lab Experiments, Vol. 1 : Mixin’ (Soul Messin’)

  21. DANGER MOUSE Baby Driver (Music from the Motion Picture) (Sony)

  22. GEMMA AND THE TRAVELERS Too Many Rules and Games (Légère)

  23. HALOGENIX Velvet [EP] (Critical)

  24. HUGH HARDIE Colourspace (Hospital)

  25. JACQUES GREENE Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)

  26. KYOTO JAZZ SEXTET Unity (Universal)

  27. MYLES SANKO Just Being Me (Légère)

  28. TORO Y MOI Boo Boo (Carpark)

  29. SZA CTRL (Top Dawg)

TOP 10 ADDS:

  1. JOHN COLTRANE Trane: The Atlantic Collection (Rhino)

  2. HEARTS Smoke Fire Hope Desire (Razor & Tie)

  3. JOHN PIZZARELLI Sinatra & Jobim @ 50 (Concord Jazz)

  4. OFFA REX The Queen of Hearts (Nonesuch)

  5. AVEY TARE Eucalyptus (Domino)

  6. VICENTE GARCIA A La Mar (Sony)

  7. DOUYÉ Daddy Said So (S/R)

  8. JEFF COFFIN Next Time Yellow (XL)

  9. RON REID Precious Metals (Jazz Urbane)

  10. DAN CROLL Emerging Adulthood (Dan Croll/Cobalt)

