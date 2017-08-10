KTUH NACC Charts Week Ending July 25

Date of Report: 07.24.2017

Email: md@ktuh.org

Phone #: (808) 956-4847

Reported By: Aisha Kadomatsu

Format: ARTIST Title (Label)

(V/A=various artists)

(S/T=self-titled)

(S/R=self-released)

TOP 30:

NU:LOGIC Somewhere Between the Light (Hospital)

HYBRID MINDS Elements (Hybrid)

BEI BEI & SHAWN LEE Year of the Funky (Légère)

CLAMS CASINO Instrumentals 4 (S/R)

CORNELIUS Mellow Waves (Rostrum)

DIAZPORA Islands (Légère)

RIDE Weather Diaries (Wichita)

RADIOHEAD Ok Computer OKNOTOK1997-2017 (XL)

WASHED OUT Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)

BEACH HOUSE B-Sides and Rarities [EP] (Sub Pop)

COM TRUISE Iteration (Ghostly International)

GOOD FOOT Songs From the Cloud (S/R)

MONSTER RALLY Mystery Cove (Gold Robot)

ONDATROPICA Baile Bucanero (Soundway)

JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW True Care (Caroline)

(SANDY) ALEX G Rocket (Domino)

NINE INCH NAILS Add Violence [EP] (Capitol)

ALIX PEREZ & SPECTRASOUL Synergy [EP] (1985)

BOHEMIANVOODOO Echoes (Playwright)

COOKIN’ ON 3 BURNERS Lab Experiments, Vol. 1 : Mixin’ (Soul Messin’)

DANGER MOUSE Baby Driver (Music from the Motion Picture) (Sony)

GEMMA AND THE TRAVELERS Too Many Rules and Games (Légère)

HALOGENIX Velvet [EP] (Critical)

HUGH HARDIE Colourspace (Hospital)

JACQUES GREENE Feel Infinite (Arts & Crafts)

KYOTO JAZZ SEXTET Unity (Universal)

MYLES SANKO Just Being Me (Légère)

TORO Y MOI Boo Boo (Carpark)

SZA CTRL (Top Dawg)