This weekend, Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea (Sovereignty Restoration Day), a Hawaiian national holiday, will be celebrated with various festivities and activities. For more history on Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea, click here.

While Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea is celebrated annually by the small percentage of those even aware of the holiday’s existence, this year there were many various community events throughout the month of July, leading up to the main celebration this weekend. This year’s honorees are the late musician Palani Vaughan (1944-2016), and native Hawaiian artist Imaikalani Kalahele.

There are a couple events left that you can still participate in:

July 29th, 7 am – 3 pm: Mālama Huilua

(Huilua Fishpond, 52-222 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaaawa, HI 96730)



Join the Aloha Aina Project in the first of a series of La Hoihoi Ea celebrations in the valley of Kahana where the communityʻs ongoing effort to restore life once more to Huilua fishpond is reactivated. Come for a fun day of work, food, speakers and music while learning about La Hoihoi Ea. Bring your ohana and join the restoration of our independence through the resuscitation of our food systems and learn about the history and significance of La Hoihoi Ea together.



July 29th, 5 pm – 9 pm: E Hoʻolōkahi Ka Lāhui

(Honolulu Hale Auditorium) Come for the free screening and discussions of four short films on Hawaiian Charter Schools, Maui water struggles, Pohakuloa, and the recent International Commission of Inquiry. Entertainment featuring Brother Noland, Blayne Asing and Friends.



(Honolulu Hale Auditorium) July 30th, 11 am – 5 pm: Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea

(Sky Gate, 558 S King St. Honolulu, HI 96813)

The annual celebration of Hawaiian Restoration will be another exciting family fun day of education, cultural sharing, community networking and free music. We are proud to honor two men who have impacted the lahui with their life’s work and dedication: Palani Vaughan (1944-2016) and Imaikalani Kalahele. Come celebrate the life of the lahui.

For more information, you can check out their website at http://lahoihoiea.org/