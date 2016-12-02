Last First Friday of 2016?! OMG FirFri Weekend Events.

Pretty fun weekend to be heading out, with it seems like every neighborhood having either a block party or parade for the holidays. Keep that in mind as you drive, especially downtown tomorrow gonna be jammed with Honolulu City Lights traffic.
- Fri-Sat 8pm BAMP Project presents Atmosphere: Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour @ The Republik all ages
- Fri-Sun 8pm Eddie Ifft Stand Up Comedy Event Featuring Pepper @ Surfer the Bar
- Friday
- 5pm Sm4sh Amateur Night @ PC Gamerz Hawaii Aiea
- 5:30 Movie on Waikiki Beach – “Twelve O’Clock High”
- 6pm Nick Diaz Jiu-Jitsu Seminar @ Island Jiu Jitsu
- 6pm First Friday at HiSAM
- 6pmHappy Hour Friday w/Phil Strauss @ Downbeat Diner
- 6pm December 2 First Friday at the Chinatown Artists Lofts
- 6pm Translucent: Hawaii Glass Artists and Hawaii Watercolour Society Art exhibition @ Arts at Marks Garage
- 6:30pm Wahiawa Christmas Parade @ Kaala Elementary School
- 7pm Distance Between Dreams – Oahu Premiere @ Turtle Bay Resort
- 7pm☆SUPAH JAM☆ @ The Studio |Hawaiian Brians
- 7:30 1st Friday Vortex – Spiraling Forward: Nautilus @ Ong King
- 8pm CEG Events Presents INNA VISION @ Hawaiian Brians
- 9pm Subphonix 11 Year Reunion @ electron | Hawaiian Brians 18+
- 9pm First Friday with The City Limits, The Bougies and 82 Fifty @ Downbeat
- Saturday
- 4pm 2016 Honolulu City Lights Opening Night and Parade! @ Honolulu Hale
- 5pm Santacon 2016 @ Tiki’s Bar and Grill
- 8pm Irie Love featuring DJ MF Coon @ Surfer The Bar
- 9:30 pm JAH GUMBY & Father Psalms Crew @ RB Sports Bar and Grill
- Sunday
- 4pm Hawaii Remembers Block Party @ The Brewseum
Hey,
Listening from Memphis, Tennessee. Great show. Can you please tell me the song you played featuring a mix from Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” this afternoon? Thank you!
It was a remix by the artist 6blocc