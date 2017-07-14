Mangoes and Beyond, Here’s Some Weekend Events for our Islands

Today is the 195th day of the year, with only 170 days left until 2018 and about a month until Fall semester kicks in. Make the most of your summer this weekend by checking out the amazing events happening around town.
- FRIDAY
- 4:30 PM – 10 PM MANGO JAM HONOLULU @ FRANK F FASI CIVIC CENTER GROUNDS |HONOLULU HALE | food booths, a beer garden, craft vendors, a farmers market, and live entertainment from musicians including Kaumakaiwa Kanakaole, Weldon Kekauoha, Keauhou, Hoku Zuttermeister, and Kalapana
- 5 PM NEW WAVE FRIDAY: Dante Basco’s Da Poetry Lounge @ Art + Flea | celebrating 7 years of supporting Hawaii’s local creative community. Shop for thoughtfully handmade products and art from some of the community’s up and coming artists and designers. live DJ set by DJ Packo and local hip-hop band, Castle Park. Actor, dancer, and poet, Dante Basco to Honolulu to host Da Poetry Lounge, an event Dante began in Los Angeles for the purpose of giving a place for people to share their stories and be heard.
- 6 – 11 PM KAIMUKI CARNIVAL @ KAIMUKI HIGH SCHOOL|E.K. Fernandez Shows rides and games, food, and live entertainment by youth groups and local entertainers.
Matt Costa at Surfer [THE BAR] | 7 PM ·
- 8:45 PM BREAKING TRANCE @ ELECTRON | HAWAIIAN BRIANS |Line Up:
8:45 PM Nightmarcher
9:45 PM Tron
10:45 PM Talic
11:45 PM NWBRN
12:45 AM Bvby G
Sold Out: BAMP Project Presents: Blackbear 9 PM · The Republik
- SATURDAY
- 9 AM – 7 PM HAWAII STATE FARM FAIR @ KUALOA RANCH |The Hawaii State Farm Fair, now in its 55th year, aims to educate the public about the various aspects of agriculture. Fair-goers can shop the country market and plant sale, take part in watermelon eating and corn husking contests, ride horses, and more.
- 9 AM -4 PM PRINCE LOT HULA FESTIVAL @ IOLANI PALACE | Twenty hula halau are expected to participate, Other highlights include noon concerts by the Royal Hawaiian Band, a Hawaiian-themed craft fair featuring local crafters, demonstrations of traditional Hawaiian arts by noted cultural practitioners, including lauhala weaving, kapa making, ipu making, feather lei making, ukulele making, and more. Food vendors will offer a variety of local specialties featuring Hawaiian plates, shave ice, and other island favorites.
- 9 AM -9 PM OPENING DAY: FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY OF HAWAII ANNUAL BOOK SALE @ MCKINLEY HIGH SCHOOL | The sale will take place in the cafeteria of McKinley High School, and offer more than 150,000 books, as well as media, games, collections, comics, art, Hawaiiana, and more. New merchandise will be added daily until July 23rd.
- 10 AM MANGO JAM HONOLULU @ FRANK F FASI CIVIC CENTER GROUNDS | HONOLULU HALE
- 12 PM KAIMUKI CARNIVAL @ KAIMUKI HIGH SCHOOL
12 PM The Surfjack’s 1st Birthday Lu’au | The Surfjack | In partnership with Wāhea Foundation, the luau-themed birthday bash will feature hula performances by Na Kamalei Halau, music by award-winning group Keauhou Band lei-making, pahu (drum), pa’i’ai kui (pounding) and other cultural demonstrations throughout the day. Mahina and Sun’s will be cooking up a special Hawaiian plate complete with lau lau, poi, lomi salmon, and kalua pork.
- 10 AM -6PM HALEIWA ARTS FESTIVAL @ HALEIWA BEACH PARK
- 12 PM Eat The Street Pearl City @ PEARL CITY HIGH SCHOOL
- 4 PM – 9PM Midsummer Night’s Gleam! · Foster Botanical Garden
- 7:30 PM Jamarek Concert · HPR’s Atherton Theater
- 8 PM ELECTRIC PALMS PRESENTS CHEAT CODES @ THE REPUBLIK
- 10 PM Electric Island presented by HawaiiDNL · Artistry Honolulu
- SUNDAY
- 9 AM – 5PM HAWAII STATE FARM FAIR @ KUALOA RANCH
- 10 AM – 3 PM PRINCE LOT HULA FESTIVAL @ IOLANI PALACE
- 10 AM – 5PM HALEIWA ARTS FESTIVAL @ HALEIWA BEACH PARK
- 12 PM KAIMUKI CARNIVAL @ KAIMUKI HIGH SCHOOL|
- 7:30 pm DURAN DURAN @ BLAISDELL CENTER
- UPCOMING
Electric Palms Legacy Series and Bamp Project Present: Dieselboy |Friday, July 21 at 8 PM
- JUL 19 HULAS 43RD ANNIVERSARY @ HULAS BAR AND LEI STAND 7 PM – 2 AM
Fri JUL 21 9 PM · Bar 35 Hawaii
Jul 22 – Jul 23 · Asylum Afterhours
Jul 22 – Jul 23 · Hawaiian Brians
Jul 28 – Jul 30 · Hawaii Convention Center
Sat JUL 29 8:30 PM · Hawaiian Brians
Friday, August 4 at 7 PM
FRI AUG 4 SAT AUG 5 4:30 PM · Waikiki Shell
Aug 4 – Aug 6 · Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Sat Aug 5 9 PM · The Republik
Fri AUG 11 9 PM · The Republik
Wed AUG 23 6 PM · The RepubliK
Fri AUG 25 8 PM · The Republik
Sep 9 – Sep 10 · 1401 Ala Moana Blvd
Fri SEP 22 8 PM · Hawaiian Brian’s
Sat SEP 23 8 PM · The Republik
