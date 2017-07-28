Many Fun Things When You HoloHolo This Weekend

Eat the Street: Southern BBQ | Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park| Jul 28, 2017 @ 4:00 PM | It’s not summer without a BBQ! Eat the Street is celebrating all things grilled, fresh, fried and more for July’s theme! Join them on Friday, July 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park. (credit: Honolulu Magazine )

HTC Education & Palikū Academy of Performing Arts present: Beauty and the Beast |Hawai‘i Theatre Center |6:00 PM | Hawaii Theatre Center Education is proud to host Disney’s timeless classic Beauty and the Beast, now a Broadway Musical, brought to life in collaboration with the Palikū Academy of Performing Arts (PAPA) summer theater camp and directed by John Paul “J.P.” Tai. (credit: Honolulu Magazine )

Jasper Wong of POW! WOW! and Simone Legno of tokidoki have created an exclusive design for the Honolulu Museum of Art, which will debut at ARTafterDARK. The design can be found on tee shirts and prints in the Honolulu Museum of Art Shop, the exclusive retailer for the first run of the design.

Meet Simone Legno, founder of tokidoki, and Jasper Wong, POW! WOW! co-director, at a meet and greet in the museum shop from 6 to 6:30 PM. Both artists will be painting live in the Central Courtyard over the course of the evening – stop by to watch them complete their oversize piece!