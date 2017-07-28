Many Fun Things When You HoloHolo This Weekend

Might as well go off-campus… it’s not like you have hot water anyways Mokihana peeps (sorry) Check out all the Cons, the Fests, the Eats, and the afterDarks happening the next few days.
- WEEKEND
-
Comic Con Honolulu 2017| Jul 28 – Jul 30 · Hawaii Convention Center| Comic Con Honolulu: Comic, sci-fi and gaming convention features guests from comic, gaming, television and movie industries, as well as local artists, vendors and costumers. For complete schedule or more info: comicconhonolulu.com. (credit: Star Advertiser)
- BISHOP MUSEUM: “The Machine Inside: Biomechanics”: Using real specimens, lifelike models, video footage, interactive displays and the world’s largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex model, this exhibition explores evolution and illustrates ways in which humans have been inspired by nature’s ingenuity. Developed by The Field Museum in Chicago. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 4, BISHOPMUSEUM.ORG (credit: Star Advertiser)
- Hawaii Bridal Expo: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com (credit: Star Advertiser)
- The Mayjah Rayjah 2017 Music Festival|FRIDAY & SATURDAY, JULY 29, 4:30 TO 10 P.M.| Established in 2010, the Mayjah Rayjah music festival has become one of Hawai‘i’s largest reggae fests and a core part of our Island music scene. Soja, Katchafire and Rebel Souljahz; artists such as Hawai‘i’s own Eli-Mac; and Grammy award-winning artist Shaggy . All ages are welcome to the event. Waikīkī Shell, 2805 Monserrat Ave. For more information and to purchase tickets, go here. (credit: Honolulu Magazine)
- Diners Live at Hawaiian Brian’s | 9:00 PM | Diners (solo) Live in Hawaiʻi. Tyler Broderick, singer/songwriter of Phoenix-based project, Diners, headlines two solo shows in Honolulu on July 28 at Hawaiian Brian’s and July 29 at Downbeat Lounge. Opening for him are local acts The Bougies, Jasmine Yoshikawa, Christ Moon, Wesley, Toro Mackey, and Tofu. All ages welcome with valid photo I.D. Doors open at 9 p.m. (credit: Honolulu Magazine)
-
- FRIDAY
-
Eat the Street: Southern BBQ| Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park| Jul 28, 2017 @ 4:00 PM | It’s not summer without a BBQ! Eat the Street is celebrating all things grilled, fresh, fried and more for July’s theme! Join them on Friday, July 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Kaka‘ako Waterfront Park. (credit: Honolulu Magazine)
-
HTC Education & Palikū Academy of Performing Arts present: Beauty and the Beast |Hawai‘i Theatre Center |6:00 PM | Hawaii Theatre Center Education is proud to host Disney’s timeless classic Beauty and the Beast, now a Broadway Musical, brought to life in collaboration with the Palikū Academy of Performing Arts (PAPA) summer theater camp and directed by John Paul “J.P.” Tai. (credit: Honolulu Magazine)
- Blue Zones Project — Aloha Friday With Dan: Hear from National Geographic fellow, best-selling author and Blues Zones founder Dan Buettner. Buettner will share findings from his reporting in discovering five places in the world — dubbed “Blue Zones” — where people live the longest and are healthiest. 6-9 p.m., Windward Mall Center Court. RSVP: info.bluezonesproject.com/ko/alohafridaywithdan. (credit: Star Advertiser)
-
- ARTafterDARK: ‘POW! WOW! x tokidoki’ | Featuring Jasper Wong and Simone Legno. @ Honolulu Museum of Art 6-9pm |
Jasper Wong of POW! WOW! and Simone Legno of tokidoki have created an exclusive design for the Honolulu Museum of Art, which will debut at ARTafterDARK. The design can be found on tee shirts and prints in the Honolulu Museum of Art Shop, the exclusive retailer for the first run of the design.
Meet Simone Legno, founder of tokidoki, and Jasper Wong, POW! WOW! co-director, at a meet and greet in the museum shop from 6 to 6:30 PM. Both artists will be painting live in the Central Courtyard over the course of the evening – stop by to watch them complete their oversize piece!
-
- SATURDAY
- Summer Cultural Workshop — Inspirational Ikebana: Learn the history and differences between some of the local flower arranging schools in Hawaii and create a take-home arrangement. 9 a.m.-noon, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii. (credit: Star Advertiser)
- “Biki Bicycling Basics”: Two-hour session to learn about bicycling rules and etiquette, and to try out a Biki bike. Presented by Hawaii Bicycling League and Bikeshare Hawaii. 3-5 p.m. Saturday @ Kakaako Waterfront Park. For ages 16 and older. Registration: hbl.org/ bikibasics. (credit: Star Advertiser)
- Ready2React: The state’s largest emergency preparedness event with dozens of city, state, federal and nongovernmental agencies. Learn how to protect your family and community when the next disaster strikes Hawaii. The event, in its fifth year, also features the largest collection of emergency vehicles and equipment on public display on Oahu. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pearlridge Center, Uptown and Downtown Center Courts, as well as the parking lot outside of T.J. Maxx. 723-8938 (credit: Star Advertiser)
- Ko Ka ‘I‘ini Ho‘ike: A celebration of Blaine Kamalani Kia’s 30 years of hula with 14 delegations and more than 300 dancers from five countries, with Halau Ka Waikahe Lani Malie and Halau Kahulaliwai. Guest appearances by Jerry Santos, Kamuela Kimokea, Del Beazley, Teresa Bright and more. 2-5 p.m., Blaisdell Concert Hall. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com (credit: Star Advertiser)
- The Big Kahuna — End of Summer Teen Massive: Dancing to DJs (exclusive to teens 13-18 years old), Dive ’n’ Movies presentation with a showing of “Power Rangers” (guests are encouraged to dress in Power Rangers neon colors), karaoke, water rides and more. 5-10 p.m., Wet ’n’ Wild Hawaii, 400 Farrington Highway, Kapolei. $20 advance, $25 at the door; $30 VIP. 674-9283, wetnwildhawaii.com (credit: Star Advertiser)
- Swing Back a Brew Series — M*A*S*H Night!:Commemorating the end of the Korean War and celebrating 1950s fashion, music and culture. Music by Tiki Jive Cats. 5-10 p.m., Brewseum, 901 Waimanu St. swingback.org (credit: Star Advertiser)
- Hawaiian Humane Society’s annual Makapuu Sunset Benefit Hike: Family hike, in its sixth year, includes a Hawaiian Humane Society bandanna (for pets or people), light refreshments and a family “pawtrait” to commemorate the day. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Makapuu Lighthouse Trail. $25 donation, plus an additional $5 donation for the family “pawtrait.” For info or to register: events@hawaiianhumane.org, hawaiianhumane.org.(credit: Star Advertiser)
-
-
Paradox| Sat JUL 29 8:30 PM · Hawaiian Brians
- ELECTRIC ISLAND @ARTISTRY HONOLULU | 10PM | Lineup:
10-11:30 Subtoll
11:30-12:30 Caldee
12:30-1:30 Jecht
1:30-2:30 Sozen
2:30-close Emvee
-
DJ William Lifestyle at SKY Waikīkī | SKY Waikīkī @ 10:00 PM | One of the top nightlife and celebrity entertainers in Los Angeles, DJ William Lifestyle will return to SKY Waikīkī for a guest spot at the turntables alongside resident DJ Toma. Doors open at 10 p.m., $20 cover charge. For more information or to request VIP service, email vip@skywaikiki.com or visit skywaikiki.com. (credit: Honolulu Magazine)
- SUNDAY
- La Hoihoi Ea: The annual celebration of Hawaiian restoration will be a day of education, cultural sharing, community networking and music. Event honors the late Palani Vaughan and Imaikalani Kalahele. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sky Gate, 558 S. King St. 780-3680, lahoihoiea@gmail.com (credit: Star Advertiser)
- A Day at the Hawaii Polo Club: Benefit for the Hawaii Parkinson Association, held by the polo club in partnership with Home Instead. Polo matches will be followed by music by bluegrass band Hook + Line. 2 p.m. preliminary match, 3 p.m. main match, Hawaii Polo Club, 68-411 Farrington Highway, Waialua. $10-$35; clubhouse tables available. Tickets: hawaii-polo.org (use promo code “homeinstead”). (credit: Star Advertiser)
- Asia Pacific Dance Festival — “Local Motion! Du usami: the Journey”: 2 p.m., Kennedy Theatre, University of Hawaii at Manoa. $12-$34. outreach.hawaii.edu/apdf (credit: Star Advertiser)
- KIDS FIRST! Film Festival: Screening of the film “Whale Rider” on the final day of the festival. The 101-minute film is suitable for ages 10 and older. 3 p.m., University of Hawaii-Manoa Art Auditorium. 956-9883, summer.hawaii.edu
- 1st Annual Jimmy Borges All-Star Jazz Festival | 5:00 PM until 11:00 PMJimmy Borges, Hawai‘i’s gentleman of jazz, entertained and inspired audiences around the world for more than 60 years. Known for his velvety voice and charisma, Borges was also one of Hawai‘i’s most beloved teachers, encouraging generations of young artists to reach for their dreams.
Proceeds from this annual festival named in his honor will benefit the Jimmy Borges Endowed Scholarship in Vocal Music, a need-based award at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. It will feature the best and brightest of Hawai‘i’s jazz stars who are all coming together to honor one of the greatest talents to grace our island on Sunday, July 30 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Blue Note Hawai‘i.
- UPCOMING
-
Headset / Krucial (Subphonix) plus residents| Friday, August 11| Bar Elixrs
-
LUX at RUM FIRE Annual White Party| Friday, August 4 at 7 PM| RumFire
-
FRI AUG 4 SAT AUG 5 4:30 PM · Waikiki Shell
-
Aug 4 – Aug 6 · Neal S. Blaisdell Center
-
Sat Aug 5 9 PM · The Republik
-
Fri AUG 11 9 PM · The Republik
-
Wed AUG 23 6 PM · The RepubliK
-
Fri AUG 25 8 PM · The Republik
-
-
Sep 9 – Sep 10 · 1401 Ala Moana Blvd
-
Fri SEP 22 8 PM · Hawaiian Brian’s
-
Sat SEP 23 8 PM · The Republik
-