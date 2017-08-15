Nā Kau A Hiʻiaka – Hana Hou!

Back in February of this year, UH Mānoa’s first ever MFA candidate in Hawaiian Theatre, Kauʻi Kaina, wrote & directed a Hawaiian language play portraying the epic saga of Hiʻiaka as she journeys from Hawaiʻi to Kauaʻi to fetch the lover of her old sister Pele. The three performances and two school shows were held at BYU Hawaiʻi’s Lāʻie campus. Read audience reviews from the BYUH performances here.

After its successful debut, the play will be shown again in a for a 3-show run this month (August 18th – August 20th) as the closer for Chaminade’s Collegiate Theatre Festival. More information can be found here. This year’s festival highlights women in theatre.

Two of KTUH’s current on-air DJs both have roles in the play. One of the main characters, Lohiʻauipo, will be played by Haʻalilio Solomon, who currently curates Kīpuka Leo every Sunday from 3-6pm. DJ Mermaid’s RBF also makes an appearance or two on stage.

While the play will be done completely ma ka ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, non-speakers should not shy away from attending. Opportunities for the public to immersed in the Hawaiian language for even a short couple hours are few to none, yet here is a chance to be surrounded by it in all forms: speech, song, dance, and chant. You can read more on the play, and listen to an interview with playwright Kauʻi Kaina by clicking here.

Tickets are available at a cost of $10 to $20. Advanced tickets using a credit card may be done through www.showtix4u.com (keyword Chaminade or Honolulu) or by calling 1-866-967-8167. For more information you can call 808-202-6360.

E nā kupa o ka ʻāina, nā mea puni ʻōlelo, nā kānaka hoʻoheno moʻolelo, e nauē aku a e kākoʻo, i ola nā iwi o kūpuna mā!