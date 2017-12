NACC Charts: Week Ending November 28

Email: md@ktuh.org

Phone #: (808) 956-4847

Reported By: Aisha Kadomatsu

Format: ARTIST Title (Label)

(V/A=various artists)

(S/T=self-titled)

(S/R=self-released)

TOP 30:

SHARON JONES AND THE DAP-KINGS Soul of a Woman (Daptone)

NAI PALM Needle Paw (Sony Masterworks)

ALVVAYS Antisocialites (Polyvinyl)

CURTIS HARDING Face Your Fear (Anti-)

GIRAFFAGE Too Real (Counter)

CHICAGO AFROBEAT PROJECT What Goes Up (S/R)

ODESZA A Moment Apart (Counter)

PAROV STELAR The Burning Spider (Etage Noir)

KING KRULE The Ooz (True Panther/XL)

CUT COPY Haiku From Zero (Astralwerks)

STEF MARIANI Stay Gold (Clever Kitty)

DESTROYER Ken (Merge)

KELELA Take Me Apart (Warp)

ANDY MINEO AND WORDSPLAYED Andy Mineo and Wordsplayed Present Magic & Bird (Reach)

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Murder of the Universe (ATO)

JENS LEKMAN Life Will See You Now (Secretly Canadian)

SOJA Poetry in Motion (ATO)

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Polygondwanaland (ATO)

JAMILA WOODS HEAVN (Jagjaguwar)

NICOLE WILLIS AND UMO JAZZ ORCHESTRA My Name is Nicole Willis (Persephone)

JOHN MAUS Screen Memories (Ribbon)

VULFPECK Mr. Finish Line [Advance Tracks] (Vulf)

FOUR TET New Energy (Text)

YAEJI 2 [EP] (Godmode)

TRIPTIDES Afterglow (Requiem Pour Un Twister)

DREW JAMES ICYMI (Solitairemusic/Caviar)

DANGER 太鼓 (`789)

JORJA SMITH On My Mind [EP] (S/R)

SOCIAL CLUB MISFITS “Say Goodbye” [Single] (Social Club)