Never-ending Summer Weekend Events

With just ten days to go before fall semester kick into gear… some cool stuff to check out around the islands as you cruise.
- WEEKEND
FRIDAY
Blessed Fest ~ A Celebration of Life | Today 5 PM · Magic Island |HI VIBE TRIBE & LOVE TRIBE OF THE DOUBLE RAINBOW | A Celebration of Life for friends and tribal members Heather Riley, Alexis Aaron, Gerrit Evensen, and Dean Paul Hutton.
- Shadow Company Film Premiere | 7 PM · The Modern Honolulu · Honolulu
Irie Love / Te Aito Launch Party (Hinano Male Clothing Line)| 7 PM | Artistry Honolulu
- PECHAKUCHA NIGHT @ Honolulu Museum of Art School | 7 p.m. Friday |Info: honolulumuseum.org | The focus will be on females and feminism at PechaKucha Night, a provocative evening of images and oration at the Honolulu Museum of Art School.
- Headset / Krucial (Subphonix) plus residents| 10pm| Bar Elixrs
- Electric Palms Presents: Borgore | 9 PM · The Republik
80’s Throwback night featuring DJ MF COON in the mix all night. Doors open at 7pm. Free admission. 21 & over
The Secret Room | 11:59 PM | Asylum Afterhours
- SATURDAY
- 2017 O‘ahu Heart Walk @ 7 A.M. | a fundraiser for the American Heart Association, takes place at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and features a scenic 4.5-mile walk around Diamond Head. | Kapiʻolani Park, 3840 Pākī Ave. For more information and to register for this event, go here. (from: Honolulu Magazine)
Clay Day at HiSAM | 11 AM | Hawaii State Art Museum all ages
The Ritual | 8 PM | Hawaiian Brians
- SUNDAY
Hawaii Paddleboard Championship | 11 AM
- Don Ho Tribute at the International Market Place| 1:30 P.M. | The International Market Place celebrates its first anniversary this month with activities throughout the month of August. This weekend’s celebration pays tribute to the legendary Don Ho and his contributions to the history and music of Hawai‘i. The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. with an unveiling of the marketplace’s new bronze sculpture of the singer, created by Honolulu artist Kim Duffett, followed by a Don Ho kanikapila and tribute show at 4 p.m., with special performances by his friends and family members. The night concludes with “O Nā Lani Sunset Stories” storytelling and hula show at 8:15 p.m. | Free, International Market Place, 2330 Kalākaua Ave. For more information on this and other events for International Market Place’s first anniversary, go here. (from: Honolulu Magazine)
- UPCOMING
Ka Leo Vendor Fair | Thu 12 PM · UH Manoa Legacy Pathway
Fri AUG 25 8 PM · The Republik
Sep 9 – Sep 10 · 1401 Ala Moana Blvd
Fri SEP 22 8 PM · Hawaiian Brian’s
Sat SEP 23 8 PM · The Republik
- BAMP Project PresentS Gnash
Wed AUG 23 6 PM · The RepubliK