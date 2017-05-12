Pau with Spring Semester! Weekend Events

Big ups to everyone graduating! Have a great time at commencement this weekend. For the rest of us… here’s some fun thing to do. Spend time with your birth-giver this Sunday… it is precious and fleeting.
- Weekend
- HAWAII SPRING GEM AND MINERAL SHOW 2017 @ HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART SCHOOL| Linekona Building
- 2 rooms full of minerals and gems on the second floor! Planned events: Gem Identification by local experts. Gem and mineral displays. Rare display of Hawaiian Minerals: Quartz, Calcite, Opal, and Agate.
- Hawaii Pet Expo 2017 @ BLAISDELL CENTER
- Halekulani Masterworks: Romeo & Juliet @ BLAISDELL CENTER
- TAYLOR HICKS @ BLUE NOTE HAWAII
- Additional Info: Taylor Hicks is one of the most beloved and popular AMERICAN IDOL winners of all time. From the start, Hicks’ material on the mega-hit show set him apart, with a unique take on Southern soul, R & B, country and blues. Sixty-four million votes were cast and nearly 37 million American viewers and more than 200 million viewers worldwide tuned in to crown Hicks the Season 5 winner of AMERICAN IDOL, making it one of the most-watched TV events of the last decade. Hicks’ star continued to rise after he stepped off the IDOL stage. Less than three weeks after his IDOL victory, his debut single, “Do I Make You Proud,” entered at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, Pop 100, and Single Sales Charts.
- Friday
-
5PM NEW WAVE FRIDAY | ART & FLEA @ MORI
-
a new event by Ward Village. Mori by Art + Flea will be doing a fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union with select designers and artists doing special releases. Partnering with the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art to help promote their upcoming film series “The Seventh Art Stand” running from May 27th-June 7th, which will showcase films from the seven countries affected by the recent travel ban. In addition, there will be live DJ sets by KTUH and Aloha Got Soul as well as food by Okina Cafe, Watanabe Bakery, Bao Boys, and more. Photo Ops Hawaii will have the photo booth at the ready.
-
- 5PM SYMPHONY IN THE PARK @ KAILUA DISTRICT PARK
- Maestro Ken Lam will conduct the orchestra for this special community concert. Bring a blanket, the family and some snacks – selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet Suite, music from Sibelius and Brahms, as well as pieces like, Hawaiian Landscape, arranged by Elmer Bernstein & Randy Fong specifically for the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra.
- 6PM MOVIES ON THE LAWN – MOANA @ STONEMAN FIELD | WAHIAWA
- wear your favorite Polynesian accessories and enjoy a free movie, games and crafts. Come early to set up your blankets and chairs. Outside picnic coolers are welcome and AAFES food trucks will be available on site. Please no glass or alcoholic beverages.Activities will begin at 6 pm. The movie will start at 7:30 pm.
For more information, call 655-0002
- 7:30 ALLISON ADAMS TUCKERS @ ATHERTON PERFORING ARTS STUDIO
-
- vocalist Allison Adams Tucker returns to Honolulu with a musical postcard of stories and songs from her third album “WANDERlust” Allison’s jazz-inspired arrangements span countries and genres in six languages. This performance at Hawai’i Public Radio’s Atherton will mark the 11th city on the map for the WANDERlust Tour and is the official release concert on the island. 7 instruments featuring Ethan Capone (piano&rhodes), Los Angeles-based O’ahu native Abe Lagrimas Jr. (drums&ukulele), and Reggie Padilla (baritone-tenor-soprano saxophones).
- 8PM MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD @ THE REPUBLIK
- Michael Franti is known for having participated in many music projects, including the Beatnigs and the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy. He is the creator and lead vocalist of his current independent project, Michael Franti & Spearhead, a band that blends hip hop with a variety of other styles including funk, reggae, jazz, folk, and rock. With Special Guest Landon McNamara.
- 8PM FORESEEABLE FUTURES @ SURFER THE BAR
- If road trips and passing scenery had a sound of their own, it would be Foreseeable Futures, an acoustic folk duo whose dream-like harmonies evoke influences like First Aid Kit, Johnny Swim, and The Civil Wars. Hailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, Foreseeable Futures’ music bridges the borders of Americana ballads, the heartfelt strains of the indie acoustic genre, and the rhythmic, soaring hooks of pop. Catch them live Friday, May 12 featuring DJ Deewizzard in the mix. Take advantage of our $10 online presale ticket special. Doors open at 8pm. $15 general admission at the door. 21 and over.
- 8PM CRANK @ THE STUDIO |HAWAIIAN BRIANS
- The homie Jack Jackman’s back with his band 9 Fly Points out of Portland, and they’re jammin with a bunch of our regulars! Rock, Metal, Punk, it’s all here tonight! Featuring: 9 Fly Points, Bone Canyon, ETHEREAL MONKEY, Third-Space, and the new homies More or Less! ALL AGES
- 8:45PM BREAKING TRANCE @ ELECTRON | HAWAIIAN BRIANS
- Secret SoPsyety is taking over Electron to bring you a special PSY edition of Breaking Trance!
8:45 Tron
9:45 Vissex
10:45 David Yeazell
11:45 Modus Operandi
12:45 Buck Down
BUCK DOWN
- 9PM CRANKDAT X CLUB GLOVE @ CROSSROADS | HAWAIIAN BRIANS
- Audiophile presents CRANKDAT!
20-year-old Ohio native Christian Smith, ✯2 Rooms of Music
★★Crossroads★★
9 – 10: SØZEN b2b subtoll
10 – 11: NWBRN
11 – 12: Bozz
12 – close: Crankdat
18+ to dance, 21+ to drink
-
- Saturday
- 9AM Summer Craft & Collectibles Fair @ JAPANESE CULTURAL CENTER
- 4:30PM MAMo Helumoa Night Market @ ROYAL HAWAIIAN CENTER
- 6PM Beat 2017 @ SKY WAIKIKI
- 7PM The Mother’s Day Mega 80’s Fest @ WAIKIKI SHELL
- This Festival will feature mega superstars including Midnight Star, Zapp, Al B Sure, Expose, Lisa Lisa, Rose Royce, Sweet Sensation, Taylor Dane, & JJ Fad!
- 7:30PM Monospektra: Monotrio x Introspektra Release Party @ CROSSROADS| HAWAIIAN BRIANS
- 8PM Michael Franti LIVE at Surfer [THE BAR]
- 8PM THE RITUAL @ ELECTRON |HAWAIIAN BRIANS
- Secret SoPsyety is Hawaii’s underground supplier for dark, trippy, spiritual, and cultural entertainment. very special guest DJ Buck Down of Burning Man’s Mutaytor! BUCK DOWN (Gentlemen Callers of LA and The Mutaytor)18+ to dance and flow, 21+ to drink responsibly Timeslots
8:00 MÖTZ
8:45 Modus Operandi
9:45 Omia
10:45 Bernies Diction
12:00 Buck Down
- 10PM Spring 2017 Graduation Night @ DISTRICT NIGHTCLUB
- 10PM Hawaii’s Official Spring 2017 Graduation Party: Ignite @ GINZA
- 11PM Maxxi Soundsystem @ Asylum
- Sunday
- Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Mother’s Day Brunch @ THE REPUBLIK
- Ong King Open Mic @ ONG KING ARTS CENTER
- Honolulu Triathlon