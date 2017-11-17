Pre Giving Thanks Weekend Events

Pretty cool things to check out if you are NOT. QUITE. READY. for the holidays/finals to start yet. Or if you are, plenty of Santa goings-on as well! Check Check ‘um after the jump!

FRIDAY Livewire – Time Tripping 7:45 PM · Hawaiian Brians| 18 and over welcome!





Electron:

08:45 PM Naylon

09:45 PM PEE

10:45 PM Collelo

11:45 PM Nightmarcher

12:45 AM Talic

Crossroads:

07:45 PM Emvee

08:45 PM Sejika

09:45 PM Yooey

10:45 PM Jecht

11:45 PM Massfunk

12:45 AM Barcode

Soulgasm 10 YEAR Anniversary! @ 8:35 pm Bar 35 Hawaii

WE CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF SOULGASM HAWAII!!

MAHALO for the LOVE & SUPPORT since 2007!

We Honor Our Local Resident DJs Jimmy, Yuji, Kentaro, Matt Kee and Rayne for bringing nuthin but the BEST HOUSE MUSIC to be PLAYED NONSTOP IN THE 808! and WE HONOR YOU. It takes a DEDICATED COMMUNITY of MUSIC & DANCE LOVERS to ACHIEVE THIS ♥

Asylum pres. Ardalan Dirtybird Sf & Friends @ Asylum Afterhours ASYLUM welcomes back! Ardalan – Dirtybird -SF Sepehr , Éstudy b2b Teeyam, Asylum residents: Willis Haltom , Cryptik, Fathom, Jimmy Lee, Higher Concept, Bernies_Diction, SoundSex, Konduktor



Live Music Farm Yoga Fundraiser

Today 5:30 PM · Green Rows Farms · Waimanalo

LIVE MUSIC FARM YOGA FUNDRAISER. Led by Kelly Stern w/ Live Music by Paul Izak and Friends Fundraising for 3 Oahu based organizations helping grow awareness through farming, keiki, and island cleanups.

Today 8 PM · Hawaiian Brians · Honolulu

Shut Up and Bob Your Head: November edition! Feat: Ptylerdactal, Now! 9- 9:30 Earl Grey 9:45- 10:15 The Bougies 10:30-11:00 Free Pizza 11:15- 11:45 Show starts RIGHT AT 9! So come on time to catch all the sweet tunessesessss All Ages $5 The Studio @ Hawaiian Brian’

Today 9 PM · Downbeat Lounge · Honolulu \86 Productions presents The Clampdown with live music by punk groups The 86 List, Never Enough, Natas and Rotten Blossom. Selections by DJ Jet Boy

O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 902 Nuuanu Ave., 7:30 p.m., $10. Attend a comedy show hosted by Jonathan Freeman and featuring Ray Lamay and Joel Brill. Attendees must be 21 years or older. (391-5673)

The Butik, 1067 Kapiolani Blvd., 4-8 p.m., free. Come for an evening of pop-up shops, sweets and sips. Enjoy 30% off sales at the Butik, plus pre-Black Friday deals. There will also be prize giveaways. (232-9208, artsandflavorshi.com)

Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse, Palladium, second floor, 404 Kapahulu Ave., 6-9:30 p.m., $3-$6. Come in-costume or just wear a mask and dance the night away. (dancemagic808.com, 372-2256)

Ala Moana Center, 5 p.m., contact for cost. Shoppers will be welcome to take photos with Santa in their pajamas. (alamoanacenter.com)

SALT at Our Kakaako, 5-9 p.m., free. This marketplace will feature locally made products from Hawaii, giving attendees a chance to support developing artists, crafters and cultural practitioners. This event is family- and pet-friendly. (saltatkakaako.com)

The Laylow, Autograph Collection, Fridays and Saturdays through November, 9 p.m.-midnight, free. (laylowwaikiki.com/event-directory)

Anna O’Brien’s, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $9-$15. Punk Rock Karaoke, an outfit from Southern California, will play music live onstage while a member of the audience steps up to sing the song. (808shows.com, originalpunkrockkaraoke.com)

Atherton Performing Arts Studio, 738 Kaheka St., 7:30 p.m., free. Talented Navy Musicians will perform a diverse repertoire. Reservations recommended. (955-8821, hprtickets.org)

Leeward Theatre, 8 p.m. Nov. 17-18, 4 p.m. Nov. 19, $10-$15. Come see this comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, directed by award-winning local director Betty Burdick. (honolulutransit.org/traffic-updates.aspx, ltheatre@hawaii.edu)

Tomorrow 6 PM · Hawaiian Brians · Honolulu

Why call a suicide prevention and awareness event Friends With Benefits? Well, it’s simple…this is a benefit show, and it was out together by friends. Friends that care about an issue as significant, yet silent and unspoken of, as suicide. Friends that believe society needs to talk about it, to let people know they’re not alone, that help is there, and it is readily available. Join us this evening for a night of music at Hawaiian Brian’s on Kapiolani. Featuring local artists 82-Fifty, Skylene, Nesta, This Moment OnwarD and Oceans Deep! All proceeds go to the AFSP and Out Of The Darkness SPAA. Ja Rule & Ashanti | 7 PM · Neil S. Blaisdell Concert Hall · Honolulu Animal Hero Class

Hawaiian Humane Society, 1:30-4:30 p.m., $25. Students interested in animal-welfare education projects can learn more about what is required and what resources are available. Pre-registration required. (356-2206) Tao Secrets for Spiritual Success

Master Sha Tao Center Hawaii, 885 Queen St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m., $35. In this powerful workshop, each participant will learn the sacred ways to acheive the true oepning of one’s heart to receive the blessings that will further pave the way to enlightenment. (988-8090) Writing Retreat

Windward Community College, Hale Akoakoa Cafeteria, 45-720 Keaahala Road, 9:30-2 p.m., $12. Attend this opportunity to met and write in the company of other beginning and experienced writers with instructor Lillian Cunningham. Reservations required. (235-7433, windwardcce.org) Yamuna Body Rolling

Nuuanu, contact for location, 9:30-10:45 a.m., $15-$18. Learn to prevent and heal torn rotator cuff injuries, frozen shoulders, arm/shoulder restrictions and more. (223-3856) Aloha Aina Recycling Drive

Sunset Beach Elementary School, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Help out Kokua Hawaii Foundation by dropping off items that may not be easily recycled, such as metal, batteries, electronic equipment, confidential documents, glass, clothing and used cooking oil. (kokuahawaiifoundation.org, 3rs@kokuahawaiifoundation.org) Blood Bank of Hawaii

Kapolei Shopping Center, Bloodmobile, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Salt Lake Elementary School, library, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (ms.takehara@gmail.com, 305-1600) Break Up with Your Belongings

Happiness U, 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 3:30-4:30 p.m., $25. This class will help you get clarity on why you are holding on to certain things, as well as help you clarify what to keep and what to give away. (yourhappinessu.com) Holiday Plant and Craft Sale

University of Hawaii, Lyon Arboretum, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. The various nurseries attending the sale will be selling a wide variety of plants, from native Hawaiian plants to fruit and herb plants. There will also be holiday wreaths, homemade ornaments, oshibana crafts, succulent pumpkins and Hawaiian honey for sale. (988-0456, manoa.hawaii.edu/lyonarboretum) Makahiki Festival and Ke Alohi Hula Competition

Waimea Valley, 59-864 Kamehameha Hwy., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $6-$100. In addition to a hula competition, there will be live music, local vendors, cultural activities, traditional Hawaiian games, demonstrations and more. (waimeavalley.net, 638-7766) Mayor’s Craft and Country Fair

Blaisdell Center, Exhibition Hall, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. The fair will feature craft booths, homemade baked goods, a white elephant sale, informational displays, karaoke and a holiday wreath contest. Attendees will be able to donate canned goods for Hawaii Food Bank, as well as unwanted eye glasses and hearing aids. (parks.honolulu.gov, 973-7258) National American Indian Heritage Month

1914 Makiki Heights Drive, 10 a.m., free. The Aloha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, along with Gov. Ige’s World War I Task Force are joining together to pay honor to the American Indians for their sacrifice and service during WWI. (433-1220) Pictures with Santa Paws

Hawaiian Humane Society, Nov. 18-19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $30. You and your pets can have a picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Paws. The event will also feature waived adoption fees and Hawaiian Humane’s Whisker & Wags retail pop-up. (356-2213) SALT Bar Crawl

Salt at Our Kakaako, 5 p.m., contact for cost. Join Toys for Tots Hawaii at this bar crawl by donating toys for less fortunate children in our community. Enjoy great brews at Bevy Bar, Moku Kitchen and Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. (saltatkakaako.com) Getting Savvy with Shearwaters

Sea Life Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $24.99-$39.99 admission. Come for educational programs, games, crafts and more that explore native shearwaters and other sensational seabirds. Up to three keiki can enter for free with one paying adult. (sealifepark.com) Starr Kalahiki and Kit Ebersbach

Atherton Performing Arts Studio, 738 Kaheka St., 7:30 p.m., $15-$25. Enjoy an eclectic mix of jazz standards, show tunes and Hawaiian classics performed by award-winning jazz musician Starr Kalahiki and her musical partner Kit Ebersbach. (955-8821, hprtickets.org) Write & Publish Your Life Story

Mililani Public Library, 94-450 Makaimoimo St., 2-3 p.m., free. Julia Estrella, author of “Being Local in Hawaii: ‘talking story’ with Julia Claremont” will share a bit of her life story, as well as talk about how to document your life and the process of publishing a memoir. Copies of her book will be available for purchase. (627-7470) Blue Zones Project – Give Back at Kakoo Oiwi

Kakoo Oiwi, 46-334 Kamehameha Hwy., 8-10:30 a.m., free. Get your hands dirty in the loi and give back to the land as a community. (info.bluezonesproject.com/ko/volunteer)

SUNDAY

NOV. 19 | Aloha Home MarketDeck your space out with pieces from this monthly open-air showcase—local goods need local homes! Discover original woodwork, furniture, artwork, linen, plants and other home décor. Meet the makers of these local goods while enjoying music, food and drinks. Admission is free!8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua, facebook.com/alohahomemarket

The Microphone is Open at the new Ong King!

Sun 8 PM · onG kinG aRts cenTer · Honolulu

We have moved, and are officilally open to new Art, Music, Poetry, and whatever other creative hijinks the limits of the law allow. 😛 The vibrations, movement, and mischeif will continue at our New Location: The ground floor of 1154 Fort Street Mall JO KOY @ BLAISDELL CENTER 7PM & 9:30PM

UPCOMING