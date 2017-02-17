Presidents Three Day Weekend Events

Absolutely massive three day weekend ahead of us, chocked full of events, festivals, and runs.
- FRIDAY FEB. 17
- 6pm POW WOW! 2017 “Art to the Pitch” an art inspired soccer match by Kicks to the Pitch, Paradise Soccer Club and participating POW! WOW! artists. Located at Wade Warehouse, 449 Cooke Street.
- 6pm POW WOW! 2017 SHADOW STYLES ANNUAL BREAKIN EVENT A break dance battle with the UDEF crew. Located at the Kaka’ako Agora, 441 Cooke Street.
- MAUI 6pm Dim Mak 20 Year Anniversary: Steve Aoki & Friends @ Maui Arts & Culture Center
- 6pm BAMP Project Presents Jake & Amir @ The Republik all ages
- 6pm Happy Hour Friday w/Big Jay @ Downbeat Diner
- 6:30 pm Jose Dynamite & Friends 4 Year Anniversary @ O’Tooles
- 7:30 Hawaii Symphony Orchestra – POPS4 @ Blaisdell Concert
- 7:30 p.m. Auli‘i Cravalho, voice of Disney’s “Moana,” sings “How Far I’ll Go” with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra in a “Red Carpet” concert of film music from golden oldies to current blockbusters. Hear tunes from “Hawaii,” “Forrest Gump,” “Blazing Saddles” and more. @Blaisdell Concert Hall / $27-$79 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
- 7:30 Harriet’s Return: Based on the Legendary @ Doris Duke Theatre
- 8pm Peach Kelli Pop LIVE on OAHU @ Downbeat Diner
- 8pm Black Square featuring DJ MF Coon @ Surfer, The Bar
- 8:45 pm Breaking Bass @ Electron | Hawaiian Brians Nightmarcher, Tide vs Technique, Toki, Shift
- 9pm Bottles & Bars @ Nextdoor live Hiphop performances from Ralph Slikk, J-Shiu, Willy G, Welo, P Dinero, Jacob Nino, & Jehzan will ignite the stage performing original music destined to be tomorrow’s classics!
- 9 pm Sydney Blu and Mr. Rogers in Hawaii for Hot Pink Happy Hour! @ Polearity
- 9pm Soulgasm Love feat. Joshua Iz @ Bar 35
- 10 pm Trap City w. Troyboi at The Republik Honolulu 18+
- SATURDAY FEB. 18
- 4-10pm Lokahi Festival Waikiki @ Kalakaua Ave
- 4-9pm POW WOW! 2017 HAWAIIAN MUSIC SHOWCASE A showcase of some of the greatest Hawaiian musicians. Located at 1011 Ala Moana Boulevard.
- 5 p.m. An all-star cast of Hawaii talent including Willie K, Anuhea, John Cruz, Led Kaapana and Josh Tatofi team up to raise funds supporting the Elks’ services for children with disabilities. @Waikiki Shell / $25-$60 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
- 6pm Nghtmre, Bro Safari, Boombox Cartel, Ducky Hawaii @ Wonderland | Hawaii Country Club 18+
- 7:30pm Gypsy 808 @ Medici’s
- 7:30 Schubert “The Great @ Blaisdell Concert Hall
- 8pm Chance’em 80’s Night with DJ MF COON @ Surfer, The Bar
- 9pm The 2017 Fantasy Fetish Ball @ NextDoor gothic, industrial, dark 80’s, dark 90’s, new wave, coldwave, darkwave, witch house, and more. Requests welcome upstairs and downstairs. Performances by: Violetta Beretta La Femme Rikita Tracy Lashes and Jody Rose Serendipity Love
- Weekend-Long
- UPCOMING
- Mar 4 Pauk Oakenfold @ The Republik
- 7 p.m. Feb. 20 @ Blaisdell Concert Hall. Actor, magician and comedian Michael Carbonaro of truTV’s “The Carbonaro Effect.” , $37-$137. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
- 8 p.m. FEB. 21 @Blaisdell Concert Hall The “American Idol” crown has propelled country superstar Scotty McCreery to three chart-topping albums and platinum- and gold-sellers — and he’s not even 25. $49.50-$69.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
- 8 p.m. FEB. 24 @ The Republik New Zealand and the U.S. combined talents to form indie rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and there’s a Hawaii connection, too: Frontman Ruban Nielson is the son of Hawaii performers. $27.50 / jointherepublik.com or 941-7469
- 7:30 p.m. FEB. 25 @Blaisdell Concert Hall Singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, composer of country crossover hit “Me and Bobby McGee” and classic songs including “For the Good Times,” comes to Blaisdell Concert Hall. Kristofferson, 80, has a home on Maui. $34.50-$62.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
- Feb. 23-24 7:30 p.m. Classic rockers Journey return to the Blaisdell Arena. (limited tickets), 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $65-$155. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
- Fri Mar 3 BAMP Project Presents: Dumbofunded @ The Republik
- Fri Mar 31 BAMP Project present Mr. Carmack @ The Republik