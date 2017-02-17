Presidents Three Day Weekend Events

· by · in Events, Radioblog, Specialties. ·

Absolutely massive three day weekend ahead of us, chocked full of events, festivals, and runs.

by Kristian Levin

by Kristian Levin

  • FRIDAY FEB. 17
  • SATURDAY FEB. 18
    • 4-10pm Lokahi Festival Waikiki @ Kalakaua Ave
    • 4-9pm  POW WOW! 2017 HAWAIIAN MUSIC SHOWCASE A showcase of some of the greatest Hawaiian musicians. Located at 1011 Ala Moana Boulevard.
    • 5 p.m. An all-star cast of Hawaii talent including Willie K, Anuhea, John Cruz, Led Kaapana and Josh Tatofi team up to raise funds supporting the Elks’ services for children with disabilities. @Waikiki Shell / $25-$60 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
    • 6pm Nghtmre, Bro Safari, Boombox Cartel, Ducky Hawaii @ Wonderland | Hawaii Country Club 18+
    • 7:30pm Gypsy 808 @ Medici’s
    • 7:30 Schubert “The Great @ Blaisdell Concert Hall
    • 8pm Chance’em 80’s Night with DJ MF COON @ Surfer, The Bar
    • 9pm The 2017 Fantasy Fetish Ball  @ NextDoor gothic, industrial, dark 80’s, dark 90’s, new wave, coldwave, darkwave, witch house, and more. Requests welcome upstairs and downstairs. Performances by: Violetta Beretta La Femme Rikita Tracy Lashes and Jody Rose Serendipity Love
  • Weekend-Long
  • UPCOMING
    • Mar 4 Pauk Oakenfold @ The Republik
    • 7 p.m. Feb. 20 @ Blaisdell Concert Hall. Actor, magician and comedian Michael Carbonaro of truTV’s “The Carbonaro Effect.” ,  $37-$137. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
    • 8 p.m. FEB. 21 @Blaisdell Concert Hall  The “American Idol” crown has propelled country superstar Scotty McCreery to three chart-topping albums and platinum- and gold-sellers — and he’s not even 25. $49.50-$69.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
    • 8 p.m. FEB. 24 @ The Republik New Zealand and the U.S. combined talents to form indie rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and there’s a Hawaii connection, too: Frontman Ruban Nielson is the son of Hawaii performers. $27.50 / jointherepublik.com or 941-7469
    • 7:30 p.m. FEB. 25 @Blaisdell Concert Hall Singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, composer of country crossover hit “Me and Bobby McGee” and classic songs including “For the Good Times,” comes to Blaisdell Concert Hall. Kristofferson, 80, has a home on Maui. $34.50-$62.50 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
    • Feb. 23-24 7:30 p.m. Classic rockers Journey return to the Blaisdell Arena. (limited tickets), 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $65-$155. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000
    • Fri Mar 3 BAMP Project Presents: Dumbofunded @ The Republik
    • Fri Mar 31 BAMP Project present Mr. Carmack @ The Republik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *