Reflecting on November 2016…

Well, another month of 2016 has come and gone. And November was just as much, if not more, a downer as the others. But luckily, December is here and hopefully it will come and go quietly. And with any luck, 2017 will be a better year. November was filled with more iconic celebrity deaths and the end of a tumultuous presidential election. I’m not going to get into the elections because I don’t want to talk about it. I’m just sick and tired of this past political season and I’m sick and tired of this year. But instead of making this post a bummer or a controversial one, I’m going to write about some highlights…even if there aren’t many.

First of all, a huge highlight (which is often taken for granted) is being healthy and alive. I know, it’s a bit of a stretch for this one. But Thanksgiving made me realize that it’s something that not everyone has. And after talking to my grandmother, it’s something that shouldn’t be taken for granted. A great fictional American philosopher once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” And if there was any month in 2016 that showed that, it was definitely November. But nonetheless, I’m grateful for my health.

Another highlight was that I got my hands on more DJ gear. I got a pair of CDJs and a basic Pioneer mixer. Things that I definitely need in order to practice and hone my DJing I hope that I’ll get good enough to feel confident to play at more KTUH events. DJing at these events is a rush, almost like a drug. I get a certain high on it, and I’m kind of getting an itch because it has been a while since I DJed at an event. I’m not going to lie, I’m hooked, and music is m drug of choice. (I hope that didn’t come off corny…it sounded better in my head.)

Well…after reflecting on some highlights from the past month, I can’t really think of any more besides those two. November in general was real bummer. Sharon Jones, Leonard Cohen, Leon Russell and David Mancuso all passed. I think this year filled the quota and more on celebrity deaths…especially musicians. I mean c’mon 2016, please do us a favor and just end peacefully! And 2017, please be the opposite of 2016. Because I don’t know if any of us can really handle another crap year.