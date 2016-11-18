Sejika Pre Thanks Weekend Events

Almost turkey time! Busy things here at the station and on campus as everyone gears up for a much needed break from class. After the jump… pre-break fun things to do on-island!
- All Weekend
- Hawai’i ‘Ukulele Festival @ Moana Surfrider
- Friday
- 4pm-8pm Arts & Flavors of Hawaii: Fashion Friday @ The Butik
- 5pm Eat The Street: Ramen (Noodle-theme) @ Makers and Tasters
- Aloha Friday Music Sessions and Flower Crown Workshop @ Surfjack
- 6pm SOLD OUT! BAMP Project presents DAN + SHAY @ The Republik
- 6pm Happy Hour Friday w/Big Jay @ Downbeat Diner
- 7pm Underworld Events Presents Citizen Nov. 18 @ Hawaiian Brians
- 8:45 Breaking Bass feat. Static Traveler @ Electron | Hawaiian Brians 18+
- 9pm Soulgasm Hawaii 9 Years! @ Bar 35
- 10pm BAMP Project presents Bixel Boys @ The Republik
- Saturday
- Zumiez Presents Converse: Create with Cons @ 449 Cooke Street
- 6pm Raise the Roof 15th Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser @ The Arts at Marks Garage
- 6pm Free Spirit Festival | Hawaii – Perfect Stranger
- 8pm Audiophile Entertainment Pres. LINK @ Hawaiian Brians
- 8pm BAMP Project presents Nahko and Medicine for the People @ The Republik
- Sunday
- 8pm Third Eye Blind @ The Republik