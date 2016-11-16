FEEL with DJ Jeff Long

Hosted by:

As the Rev. Gary Davis sang, “Death don’t have no mercy in this land.” And while death is ever present on the edges of our experience, ever anticipating, life isn’t much easier–we all have our struggles, our troubles in mind, those periods of darkness for which only music is antidote.

FEEL grapples with the darkness and light. It does not hide from pain or loss; rather, through music, we attempt understand the elemental nature of these concepts, the true and simple, and we grow from them. We share stories–through artists such as Muddy Waters, Skip James, Robert Johnson, Bo Diddley, Bob Dylan, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, and many others–that make sense of the dangerous path we all must walk.

And at the end we will be granted no mercy. But at least we have comfort along the way.

Playlists available at jefferyryanlong.tumblr.com (don’t click the website link above–it’ll just get all confused).

