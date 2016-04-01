Filijam I Am with Da DomslikeCheadles aka SkinnyPhat aka Dominique Linton

Hosted by:domslikecheadles
- Downtempo
- Funk
- Hip Hop
- R&B
- Reggae
- Soul
What’s good KTUH! This is the DomslikeCheadles hoping y’all can join me Friday nights 9pm to midnight playin the jams that keep ya cooool, caaalm, and collected. My musical endeavors consist of genre hopping from soul/motown to hiphop and maybe from hip hop to reggae. Or sometimes it can even be soul to reggae and then reggae to chill wave instrumentals. Much of the material I play comes from what my parents or close friends have introduced me to, or randomly finding gems. Whatever the route, the ride will be smoooth. I like to keep it fun and vibrant. So tune in! Let’s keep Friday a good night, a jam night. Let’s dance y’all!
P.s. No longer doing Democracy Now for an hour but if you want that news agenda, tune in to DJHangTheDJ’s show “Unfun Radio” every Monday at noon.
- Friday - 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Pretty pretty please please post today’s playlist?! Sick beats & loved the reggae hour. Big up & thankssss sir :))))
Ho Sistah Rexie! Finally Posted em! sorry took so long, but enjoy and bring em ears back friday! hahah
Can you put up todays play list? Thanks man.
Just did! Thanks for tuning in and enjoy man
Who was on today’s show? It was very enlightening
That was my good friend Steve Rix and Marilyn Cooper!
Truly iconic dj with a diverse, underground vibe for all of us starved of this music and those who never knew they needed it until you came along. From the songs you chose to the order you played them — pure magic. You will be missed more than you know.