Filijam I Am with Da DomslikeCheadles aka SkinnyPhat aka Dominique Linton

Hosted by: domslikecheadles

Genre: Downtempo

Funk

Hip Hop

R&B

Reggae

Soul

What’s good KTUH! This is the DomslikeCheadles hoping y’all can join me Friday nights 9pm to midnight playin the jams that keep ya cooool, caaalm, and collected. My musical endeavors consist of genre hopping from soul/motown to hiphop and maybe from hip hop to reggae. Or sometimes it can even be soul to reggae and then reggae to chill wave instrumentals. Much of the material I play comes from what my parents or close friends have introduced me to, or randomly finding gems. Whatever the route, the ride will be smoooth. I like to keep it fun and vibrant. So tune in! Let’s keep Friday a good night, a jam night. Let’s dance y’all!

P.s. No longer doing Democracy Now for an hour but if you want that news agenda, tune in to DJHangTheDJ’s show “Unfun Radio” every Monday at noon.

Schedule Friday - 9:00 pm - 12:00 am

Playlists