Hosted by: DJ Kodekrakkerz

Genre: Hardstyle

You know how happy hours are more than an hour long? Well, so is Hard Hour.

The show gets its name from the featured hour-long live hardstyle mix every show done by DJ Kodekrakkerz. Not only does he play hardstyle, but he also plays other genres such as trance and house. He likes to choose two other types of electronic dance music every week to play, so you never know what he has to offer. (Well, other than the hardstyle mix.)

You can email song/genre requests (before the specified timeslot please) and shout-outs to kodekrakkerz@gmail.com.

Schedule Tuesday - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Playlists