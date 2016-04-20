KTUH Guest Appearance

Hosted by:
Schedule
- Friday - 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Wednesday - 6:00 am - 9:00 am
- Wednesday - 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
- Wednesday - 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Thursday - 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Saturday - 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
- Tuesday - 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Monday - 12:00 am - 3:00 am
- Monday - 6:00 am - 9:00 am
- Tuesday - 12:00 am - 3:00 am
- Monday - 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Sunday - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Monday - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Love DJ conscious groove!!
Aloha!!
Mahalo for the sweet vibes flowing across the air waves tonight!!!
5-25-16 10:25P
Peace!
Hey who was djing from 10pm-11:30pm? Wonderful tunes. Anywhere I can check the playlist??
Bump
Nice!
Who was/were the dj(‘s) doing the guest appearance today, Wednesday 9/28/16 at 9 am – 12 pm? Really interesting music and great commentary. Is there a playlist?
Hi Gayle!
That was DJ NO-REQUEST. He has a news show called “Ice Cold Heat” and is in the process of creating a show page for you! I’ll email the DJ and have him get back to you about the playlist. Thank you so much for listening!
Who is DJing on Sunday 10/09/2016 ~07:50AM? Mellow mood was nice to make breakfast to.
Hey Matt Rat
You played a song today I believe by Red Giant? I can’t find it any where! Can you send. E a link to today’s play list?
Mahalo
Hello and thank you for listening! I really appreciate it.
Here’s a link to the show’s playlists: http://djmattratt.tumblr.com/
The name of the Red Giant song is “Open” from their album Infinity.
Again, thank you for tuning in!
-Matt Ratt
Hey,
Who was DJing November 4th @ 1am? Would love to check their playlist out. 🙂
Thanks for tuning in! Righteous Rob was on that evening from midnight – 3 am.
Any playlist for 11/18/16 at about 2:30PM – 3:00 PM?
Nice mix of old school New Wave and post -punk.