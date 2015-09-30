Hosted by:Yezmin
Genre:
- Avanzada Regia
- Bolero
- Bossa Nova
- Conscious Hip Hop
- Electro Cumbia
- Electro Pop
- Fandango
- Folk
- Indigenous Mexican
- Latin
- Latin Hip Hop
- Latin Jazz
- Latin Reggae
- Música Tradicional
- Rock Alternativo
- Rock en Español
Tune in to Mi Radio Latino with DJ Yezmin for a delicious taste of Latin American and Hispanic flavor.
Schedule
- Tuesday - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
This message is for Yezmin- is there a playlist from yesterdays show 9/29? I really want to add that genre of radio latino to my spotify but need a starting point. Mahalo!
Playlist for yesterdays show is up Ali. Thanks for listening!
Mahalo NUI! Thanks so much
HI ALI!!! 😉
I think I called you for the name of a song: Vailando Calypso by Marius, but cannot find the song. Wondering if you can steer me to where I can get copy.
It’s on an album called Bel Tracks and it’s called Bailando Calypso by Marius. Hope you can locate it!
Mujer!!! Te quiero, te adoro!!! I came across your program by pure accident and it was mi lenguaje!!!! Yes!!!!! Cómo extraño mi música! No es lo mismo escuchar música Latina en Pandora o Spotify que es cuchar a un DJ con sus comentarios! Has encontrado en me a una loyal listener!
Muchísimas gracias Sandra! Que bueno que te hayas topado con el show. Yo lo disfruto muchísimo y me da mucho gusto que los radioescuchas lo disfruten como yo 🙂
Yezmiin!
Did you do a show last week about “wind instruments”? The playlist featured mostly wind instruments.
If yes, how do I find your playlist?
Much Aloha,
Pete
Hi Pete, no that wasn’t me. But thanks for tuning in to KTUH! All of the playlists for my shows are posted right here.
Have a great week!
HI Yezmin
Loved your show tonight (1-26-16) and hope to see Las Cafeteras on Sunday. Check out Playing for Change’s composite version of La Bamba here: https://playingforchange.com/videos/la-bamba/
Gracias
Malachy
Thank you so much Malachy, I’m so glad you enjoyed it. Hope you can make it on Sunday!
Great show! What was the song you played 2/2 just before the Ana Tijoux song? It was something like Latin America, Calle… ??? Money can’t buy you happiness….
Latinoamerica by Calle 13 from the album Entren Los Que Quieran. Thanks for listening Leslie!
Your show is my favorite! Thank you. 🙂
Thank you so much!
Muchísimas gracias!!!
Thanks for squeezing in my last-minute Rodrigo y Gabriela request tonight! Just moved from LA, and there isn’t anything quite like your show over there. So eclectic! Please, keep it up. We’ll be listening.
Thanks for listening Tim I’m glad you enjoyed it!
Love your voice / sexy…how about some Guatemala music…is that Latino?
…first time listener – I like the music all so!
mucho Mahalos for answering when I called for the name of a song that had many great memories for me with MAGALENHA! Used to pump that song daily back home in New York and could never find the name. Will be tuning in on the regular! Maybe some Elvis Crespo PINTAME’?!
You’re welcome 😀 I’m glad that you bumped into my show. Hope you continue to enjoy it!
Yezmin … chica YOU ROCK! Love your taste of music. Wish you were on the radio more often! I’m only worried that you will graduate soon and who will take over your program? (former Oahu dj La Gitana)
Thank you very much 😀 I’m very glad that you enjoy it. I love what I get to do once a week in the airwaves. Thank you for all the wonderful feedback.
is there a playlist for tonight’s show 🙂 Thanks
Just posted it! Thanks so much for listening 🙂
Hello Yezmin,
Que fortuna y privilegio escuchar la música que nos tocaste este martes. Más aparte la complacencias. Yo pedí la rola de chicano Batman. Uno de mis grupos de onda. También la de Natalia lafourcade. Bueno, seria genial si hubiera un espacio para juntarnos a tocar música y escucharla entre amigos. Aquí nació otro fiel radioescucha de tu programa. Qué bonito es el sentimiento que me regalaste al estar mi oído pegado a la música con la que crecí. Gracias.
Muchísimas gracias! Me da mucho gusto y me encanta saber que me escuchen mis paisanos en estas tierras tan distantes de las nuestras. Gracias a ustedes por escuchar 🙂
me encanto escuchar tu show. tengo mucha musica que compartir contigo. vivo en L.A. y trabajo con muchos artistas que son muy similares a los que tocas y algunos que ya tocas. hay manera de localizarte por otro medio?. a donde mando musica.
accidentamente te encontre online y ahora te estoy escuchando y viendo tus playlists. wow. que emocion.
ojala puedas comunicarte conmigo a mi email. saludos y felicidades
Muchisimas gracias Elena. Claro que si, me voy a comunicar directamente contigo a tu email.
Yezmin.
Qué buenísima música. Es como terapía escuchar tu show cada martes y los comentarios que haces de los artistas, las canciones, y historia son mi parte favorita. Que sepas que lo que haces es realmente algo muy especial para mucha gente y te lo agradezco. Espero el show cada semana y siempre me encanta. No veo los playlists de hoy, 29 noviembre… ¿dónde lo puedo encontrar? Gracias!!
Hola Anna; muchísimas gracias por escuchar, me da mucho gusto que lo disfruten como yo 🙂 Acabo de publicar la lista del show de hoy. Te agradezco mucho tu comentario.
Y.
Mi parte favorita pero más triste del show, es escucharte introducir “Ska Ska Ska”. Me encantaron mucho los últimos 10 minutos de música hoy (11/29), deberías de tocar más de eso.
Hola Yezmin! Soy de Colombia y encontré tu programa en esta emisora mientras probaba una página web de emisoras alrededor del mundo y me emocioné mucho al escuchar canciones colombianas en un lugar tan lejano como Honolulu! Geniaaaal! Saludos y un abrazo enormeeee! 🙂
Que gusto que nos hayas encontrado y que te haya gustado la música 🙂 Muchas gracias! Saludos!