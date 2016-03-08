Morning Music with DJ Aisha

Hosted by: dj Aisha

Genre: Folk

J-Pop

Jazz

Multi-Genre

Specialties

World

Welcome to Morning Music with your host, DJ Aisha.

Featuring a variety of music from Japan and the rest of the world.

Oftentimes, featuring cool jazz tunes during the second half of the show 😀

Join me every Tuesdays 6am-9am!

-photocredit: www.st-pam.tumblr.com

Schedule Tuesday - 6:00 am - 9:00 am

Playlists