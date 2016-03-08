Morning Music with DJ Aisha

Hosted by:dj Aisha
Welcome to Morning Music with your host, DJ Aisha.
Featuring a variety of music from Japan and the rest of the world.
Oftentimes, featuring cool jazz tunes during the second half of the show 😀
Join me every Tuesdays 6am-9am!
Tuesday - 6:00 am - 9:00 am
song played at 0630 am on 90.3
Hi Rosaria, that was Wah Ha by Lisa Mitchell. Thanks for tuning in!
DJ Aisha – keep up the great work! I really enjoy everything that you do…even your monologues 🙂
ps. former alumni dj ‘Nocturnal Wanderings’… in the 90s
Thanks so much Thom! Really appreciate your kind words
Hi,
Who did the cover of “Stars Fall on Alabama” that you played on Thursday (5/19)?
Hi Emu, song was covered by Daniela Andrade and Hanbyul Kang. Thanks for tuning in!
DJ Aisha — you are my favorite DJ! Love listening to your song selections — so relaxing every morning! Also loved that you played Pink Moon this morning!
Thank you Kat! Appreciate your support 🙂
Love your show in the mornings! Such a perfect way to start the day- and I’ve added a number of bands to my playlists having discovered them due to your show. (So thank you for publishing the playlists!!)
Mahalo!
Thank you for tuning in Jonathan! Glad to have introduced you to new music
Hi Aisha, I just called in and asked about the song you played that had lots of whispering and laughing. I thought you said it was called “Stories” by Chocolate something but I can’t find that song online. Can you give me more info about it so I can find it? Thanks!!
Hi Mark, song was Stories by Chakachas. Thanks for calling in this morning!
Thanks Aisha! I figured it out. The song was sampled/covered by Cake in their song “Thrills.” It was driving me crazy trying to figure out where that riff came from!
I absolutely LOVE your morning show!!! Thank you for posting the playlist so we can look up our faves!
Thank you Penelope! 🙂
Hi Aisha, I love your station and program!! I want to know the title of the song that you played around 8:40 to 45. It was a beautiful lady’s voice, it was kind of abstract music, there wasn’t any lyrics. Thank you for playing:)
Hi Akari, The song was either “Athena’s Death” by Seiji Yokoyama or Requiem (from Kyoufu Densetsu Kaiki! Frankestein) by Kentaro Haneda. Today’s playlist is also posted on the web. Thank you for tuning in! 🙂
I just looked them up and it was Requiem! This song reminds me of my childhood and makes me feel nostalgic. Thank you so much, Aisha!!
Hi Dj Aisha-
trying to find a song you played around 8am-ish 7/26 called Never more? Not on the playlist. Great show, thanks!
Hi Noel, Sorry for the late reply. I don’t think I played a track called “Never More” but playlist is up on my show page. Hope you can find what you’re looking for and thanks for tuning in!
Hi,
Any chance you could play some John McLaughlin and the 4th Dimension?
Thanks!
Hi Tom,
Sure thing, I’ll play some during my show on Tuesday!
Thanks so much for posting your playlist. My favorite show on KTUH right now, and that’s saying a lot!!
Thank you Spencer! 🙂
Love your show, DJ Aisha!
aloha,
Jonny Baby
Thank you Jonny Baby <3
Hi DJ Aisha,
Awesome songs you play ….
Heard the song “Circus Night” from Toki Asako. Which album is this off of? Can’t seem to find it. Or is “Circus Night” translated from Japanese?
Thanks!
eric.
Hi Eric,
Thanks for tuning in! I believe it is a bootleg release so it’s not on any of her albums. Also title of the track is サーカスナイト (Circus Night). It’s a cover originally by Tavito Nanao. 🙂
Found! Thanks a million….
What song was playing at 6:50am on Dec. 6th/do you have a playlist somewhere? 🙂
Hi Jamie,
Track the was playing at 6:50 was ““Nowhere (Piano Ensemble)” by Haruka Nakamura. Today’s playlist is also available here: https://spinitron.com/radio/playlist.php?station=ktuh&sv=l&playlist=228#here
Thanks for tuning in and have a nice Tuesday 🙂
Hi DJ Aisha. Love your voice and choice of music. Listening from the other side of the world: Belgium 🙂 Have a nice day. (already evening up here :-)) Thank you. M
Hi Martin,
Thanks for tuning in all the way from Belgium! Glad you enjoyed the show 🙂
Please keep that great music coming. Loved Courtney Marie Andrews and the Entire Show really!!
Hi Spencer,
Thanks for the support and glad you enjoyed the show 🙂
