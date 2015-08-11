My Little Corner of the World Hosted by: Mr. Modular Genre: ElectronicMulti-GenreRock Show Website Most recent broadcast Schedule Friday - 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Playlists August 23, 2016Best of 2015 Extra // 12/31/15 3-6pmBest of 2015 // Tues. 12/29/156/30/15 // My Little Corner of the World6/2/15 // My Little Corner of the WorldMore Playlists Blog Posts
Hey just wondering if I could get today’s playlist? I heard a song that ended at 2:3pm that I really liked. Love this station!
I’m very sorry for the late reply! I posted the playlist for 8/11 at http://djmodularktuh.blogspot.com/2015/08/81115-my-little-corner-of-world-ktuh.html. Thanks so much for listening!
Hey, I’d love to see the playlist for yesterday between noon and 3pm. I was really into those songs. What a great playlist. Thanks!
I’ve been posting my playlist on my blog. The one for this week can be found here: http://djmodularktuh.blogspot.com/2016/08/8216-my-little-corner-of-world-ktuh.html. Thanks for listening!
Can you name the song played around 9:29 this am? I think you said it was a Japanese artist… mahalo!
Aloha Heather,
The song was “Quiet” by [.que]. It’s from his new album Wonderland. Thanks for listening!