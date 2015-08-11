6 responses to “My Little Corner of the World

  1. Hey just wondering if I could get today’s playlist? I heard a song that ended at 2:3pm that I really liked. Love this station!

  2. Hey, I’d love to see the playlist for yesterday between noon and 3pm. I was really into those songs. What a great playlist. Thanks!

  3. Can you name the song played around 9:29 this am? I think you said it was a Japanese artist… mahalo!

    • Aloha Heather,

      The song was “Quiet” by [.que]. It’s from his new album Wonderland. Thanks for listening!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *