Neg Vibe Powerhour

Hosted by: Trashfire

Genre: Electronic

Multi-Genre

Guaranteed to kill the mood.

Absolutely no good vibes allowed.

Tune-in for your fill of synths and negative emotions with resident funsucker, DJ Trashfire.

The unhappiness comes in many forms and styles, as long as its somewhat electronic — no acoustic guitars will be permitted.

Schedule Sunday - 3:00 am - 6:00 am

