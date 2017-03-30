Neg Vibe Powerhour

Hosted by:Trashfire
Genre:
- Electronic
- Multi-Genre
Guaranteed to kill the mood.
Absolutely no good vibes allowed.
Tune-in for your fill of synths and negative emotions with resident funsucker, DJ Trashfire.
The unhappiness comes in many forms and styles, as long as its somewhat electronic — no acoustic guitars will be permitted.
Schedule
- Sunday - 3:00 am - 6:00 am
Seems pretty legit. Ruin my mood and you got a listener.
Listening from Texas where the sky is currently dumping negative vibes. The playlist fits perfectly.
Also the DJ sounds Hot