Neg Vibe Powerhour

Hosted by:

Trashfire

Genre:

  • Electronic
  • Multi-Genre

Guaranteed to kill the mood.

 

Absolutely no good vibes allowed.

Tune-in for your fill of synths and negative emotions with resident funsucker, DJ Trashfire.

The unhappiness comes in many forms and styles, as long as its somewhat electronic — no acoustic guitars will be permitted.

Schedule

  • Sunday - 3:00 am - 6:00 am

    2 responses to "Neg Vibe Powerhour

    2. Listening from Texas where the sky is currently dumping negative vibes. The playlist fits perfectly.
      Also the DJ sounds Hot

