Hosted by:Smee
Genre:
- Bossa Nova
- Disco
- Downtempo
- Drum & Bass
- Electronic
- Electropop
- Funk
- J-Pop
- Jazz
- Latin Jazz
- Lounge
- Neo-soul
- Pop
- R&B
- Trip Hop
- World
Rare Songs, Very Personal
with DJ Smee
*
I know you are special, just like anybody else.
So let’s get personal.
Let’s talk about ourselves, and get to know each other. Like a date.
Let’s listen to some jazz, electronic and nu soul while discussing our future, and our love.
*
But you have to R.S.V.P.
Please respond on Instagram (@smeewong)
https://www.instagram.com/smeewong/
Schedule
- Friday - 3:00 am - 6:00 am
The slot should be moved to Tue. 9 – 12 PM (noon), because Seph1 no longer worked in this slot
Hi! RSVP is actually reopening on Wed. 9 – noon slot, starting next week (Sep 6). Thanks for tuning in!
media.giphy.com/media/TNOq5o37nNXX2/giphy.gif