Saturday Morning Stretch

Hosted by:Kevan Scott
Genre:
A variety program spanning the spectrum of the “baby-boomer” generation. From the giants of jazz to British blues; ITS origins from the American south and urban blues of Chicago.
Moving through to country styles, delving into traditional country music; expanding and exploring the realms “country-rock” and the California country music scene.
Schedule
- Saturday - 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wonderful mix – thanks!
Kevan, you may not have this album set but great music, Garcia’s Keystone Encore’s, Positively 4th Street on Vol 1
Good show today..any room for Mr Billie Gibbons/ZZTOP..
(Just got paid, I want to thank you, etc, etc) thanks !
(da armadillo guy)..
find your pick up??
Are the Stretch listeners ready for 9 mins of JIMI !!!!
East Coast
Duddy Raby
Moon, Turn The Tides… Gently Gently Away
So down and down and down and down
And down and down we go
Hurry my darling we mustn’t be late
For the show
Neptune champion games to an aqua
World is so very dear
Right this way smiles a mermaid
I can hear and man is full of cheer.
That man is full of cheer
I could hear that man is full of cheer
Lord thank you
Kevan! Thanks for playing my songs on your show. Just happened to be sitting up here on the North Shore listening and enjoying your show…very much appreciated!
Bill Hartwell
Thank you for the variety of music, no commercials! Your station connects with Alexa by Amazon, so in home listening is superb! Please keep all the love coming and meaningful old school tunes filling the air! Modern music is well different, and I need to stay open minded…..but Kaven Scott please continue to find sounds that enlighten the soul! My donation is on the way love! ❤️
KEVAN : THIS A.M. YOU PLAYED A VERSION OF “MY BUDDY” PLEASE, KINDLY, CAN YOU TELL ME WHO WAS THE MUSICIAN WHO SANG/PLAYED THAT VERSION, etc…(?)
MAHALO