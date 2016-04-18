Hosted by: SomethinBlue

Genre: Jazz

“Somethin’ Else” is a weekly radio program on KTUH FM Honolulu 90.1 FM (ktuh.org) which has been hosted by Steve Stoddard as a long term sub since 2013. The show is similar to “Somethin’ Blue” (also hosted by Steve every Thursday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 High Noon) featuring even more music of the blue persuasion. Steve has a library of music that includes close to 16,000 CDs of blues, rock, soul, jazz, country, folk, etc. Although not a musician himself, he has vast reservoirs of (trivial 🙂 information about the music and musicians who populate his collection. “The Stoddard’s Hale” web-site was created in 1999 in order to share some of that bounty and Steve has hosted the site ever since. “The Stoddard’s Hale” is viewed globally and updated daily. “Somethin’ Else” Playlists can be found on “The Stoddard’s Hale”.

Tune in to “Somethin’ Else” each Monday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on KTUH FM Hononlulu 90.1 for another interesting musical journey! I am attempting to serve the under-represented blues and roots music community in Honolulu and worldwide.

“Somethin’ Blue” is listed (on “Page 76”) in the 2015 Blues Festival Guide distributed for free at every Blues Festival and Cruise in the US and Canada every summer. We’re also listed on their regular web-site, check under Internet Radio 😉

Schedule Wednesday - 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Playlists