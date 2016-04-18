Hosted by:SomethinBlue
- Jazz
“Somethin’ Else” is a weekly radio program on KTUH FM Honolulu 90.1 FM (ktuh.org) which has been hosted by Steve Stoddard as a long term sub since 2013. The show is similar to “Somethin’ Blue” (also hosted by Steve every Thursday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 High Noon) featuring even more music of the blue persuasion. Steve has a library of music that includes close to 16,000 CDs of blues, rock, soul, jazz, country, folk, etc. Although not a musician himself, he has vast reservoirs of (trivial 🙂 information about the music and musicians who populate his collection. “The Stoddard’s Hale” web-site was created in 1999 in order to share some of that bounty and Steve has hosted the site ever since. “The Stoddard’s Hale” is viewed globally and updated daily. “Somethin’ Else” Playlists can be found on “The Stoddard’s Hale”.
Tune in to “Somethin’ Else” each Monday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on KTUH FM Hononlulu 90.1 for another interesting musical journey! I am attempting to serve the under-represented blues and roots music community in Honolulu and worldwide.
“Somethin’ Blue” is listed (on “Page 76”) in the 2015 Blues Festival Guide distributed for free at every Blues Festival and Cruise in the US and Canada every summer. We’re also listed on their regular web-site, check under Internet Radio 😉
Schedule
- Wednesday - 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Aloha Steve,
I just called to say thanks for the extra sticky/dirty sound this morning. You mentioned Steve Dawkins – Welfare Line so I checked YouTube and that is not what I liked so much.
The one I am looking for played ~8:35AM.
The grinding electric gut-bucket roadhouse electric with lots of riffs stitched together. no vocals up until I got a phone call and had to turn it off 🙁 Best regards, Brett
Hey you played an amazing blues cover of Kiss by Prince his morning around 9:14? It had some sweet, dirty, nasty slide guitar that just tore it up. May I ask who the artist/s/band is?
Thanks for playing my music. Let me know if you want me to record a tag for your show. I have family in Hawaii and hope to come to the islands in the near future!
Sincerely,
Billy Branch
BillyBranchMusic@gmail.com
Hi Steve! Thanks for including my song “Is It Too Late For Me” off of my “Let In The Sun” release in such good company – truly appreciate the support and all great music and good vibes you are sending out. Peace, Patty Reese
http://www.pattyreese.com
http://www.facebook.com/pattyreesemusic