T.Fuj

  • Doo-Wop
  • Jazz
  • Kiss'n and Hugg'n Music
  • Multi-Genre
  • Reggae
  • Soul
  • Specialties
  • World

Garnering sounds from the coveted vault of Oldies, Soul, Doo-Wop, Blues, World Covers of the Classics and anything that falls near, in, and abut such genres. Sounds that can be described as Stimulating, Sensitive, Sensual, and Sexy- Swinging Bananas dips your toes in the sultry of life.

(But you should really just listen- give it a try- and see if you like it!)

  • Thursday - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

10 responses to “Swingin’ Bananas

  1. Great music!…I think you are my new favorite ktuh show….I was a kid in the 50’s and raised on some of this stuff…it made me fall in love with music, and as a result I’ve been a pro musician in this town for 47 years……keep it up

    • Thanks Peter- it’s Always nice to know someone out there likes the music. Hope you are having a nice thanksgiving weekend.

  2. KTUH is the best radio station on the island by far! You guys played a song by The Rolling Stones on November 27th and I’ve been searching high and low for it. Can you post a recent playlist? Thanks.

  3. Just listened to a track you played right before Van Morrison’s Madame George and loved it. Who was the artist?

    • Sorry Karen and Angela I wasnt able to find those songs for you. But I now post my songs up live under our playlist tab during the show! hope that helps!

      -TF

  5. Listening in from the mainland, Taylor!

    Great to hear you at work. 🙂

    Your Dad and I send you lots of love!!

