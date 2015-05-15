Swingin’ Bananas

Hosted by:T.Fuj
Genre:
- Doo-Wop
- Jazz
- Kiss'n and Hugg'n Music
- Multi-Genre
- Reggae
- Soul
- Specialties
- World
Garnering sounds from the coveted vault of Oldies, Soul, Doo-Wop, Blues, World Covers of the Classics and anything that falls near, in, and abut such genres. Sounds that can be described as Stimulating, Sensitive, Sensual, and Sexy- Swinging Bananas dips your toes in the sultry of life.
(But you should really just listen- give it a try- and see if you like it!)
Schedule
- Thursday - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Great music!…I think you are my new favorite ktuh show….I was a kid in the 50’s and raised on some of this stuff…it made me fall in love with music, and as a result I’ve been a pro musician in this town for 47 years……keep it up
Thanks Peter- it’s Always nice to know someone out there likes the music. Hope you are having a nice thanksgiving weekend.
Peter J. Did you work at the Hanalei Plantation with
The Rivefr Street Gang at Club Medmin’75/’76?
KTUH is the best radio station on the island by far! You guys played a song by The Rolling Stones on November 27th and I’ve been searching high and low for it. Can you post a recent playlist? Thanks.
The Rolling Stones – Memo From Turner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRq3HlA2En4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rdzkFpbgeE
– nt
Just listened to a track you played right before Van Morrison’s Madame George and loved it. Who was the artist?
aloha
playlist for friday jan. 8 2016 just after noon
loved a song
Sorry Karen and Angela I wasnt able to find those songs for you. But I now post my songs up live under our playlist tab during the show! hope that helps!
-TF
Listening in from the mainland, Taylor!
Great to hear you at work. 🙂
Your Dad and I send you lots of love!!
Soundin’ great, Taylor!
From Bobby and your Dad, in California 🙂