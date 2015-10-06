The Bubble Bunch

  • Indie
  • Indie Pop
  • Kiss'n and Hugg'n Music
  • Psych
  • Punk
  • Rock
  • Surf

Join ya girl DJ Bubblebuff every Tuesday 3-6pm on “The Bubble Bunch,” an indie rock brew of old and new.  Hear my selections from some great, new-in-the-studio indie rock albums and get your weekly dose of The Velvet Underground.  If you make a request, I might even give you a ~~*~**Musical Reply**~*~~

  • Tuesday - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

    22 responses to “The Bubble Bunch

      • Thanks for listening! I too am in the love relationship with my music, I’m glad I’m not the only one 🙂

      • Sorry I didn’t get a chance to play this on my show but I listened to it afterward and it was so so wonderful.

    5. Hello DJ Bubblebuff…

      I’m from California, but was visiting Oahu last week. Was driving around the island and listened to your 11/10 show on the rental car radio. I absolutely loved it! Thanks for putting the playlist on the website. My favorite gem was the Frankie Cosmos song. Did a little background check on her and found out she’s the daughter of Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline. Wild. Keep doing what you do. I will check out your playlist every week moving forward.

      Mike

      • That’s so crazy about Frankie – I had no idea! Thanks so much for tuning in and I hope to keep impressing on future shows!

    6. My whole office as well as my dentist’s office are waiting for Tuesday and your show every week.
      You are the best!

    7. your 4/16 show made my heart melt. when you played You Would Have Loved This, i shared a moment looking at the sunset with my boyfriend I will never forget!!! Keep doing what you’re doing!!!

    11. Great show today… and everyday you’re a little sunshine in my Tuesday afternoons at work 🙂 Seems like you always know what I want to hear… without me having to call it in!

      • Thanks so much for tuning in! I strive to be a ray of sunshine always, glad it came across 🙂

