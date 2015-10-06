Hosted by:DJ Bubblebuff
Genre:
- Indie
- Indie Pop
- Kiss'n and Hugg'n Music
- Psych
- Punk
- Rock
- Surf
Join ya girl DJ Bubblebuff every Tuesday 3-6pm on “The Bubble Bunch,” an indie rock brew of old and new. Hear my selections from some great, new-in-the-studio indie rock albums and get your weekly dose of The Velvet Underground. If you make a request, I might even give you a ~~*~**Musical Reply**~*~~
Playlists are updated live throughout the show. You can find them below.
Schedule
- Tuesday - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Your music and I are in the love relationship every Tuesday!
Thanks for listening! I too am in the love relationship with my music, I’m glad I’m not the only one 🙂
Keep up the good work @DJ Bubblebuff! You rock!
Thank YOU, Mr. Shuzo. But it is you, the listener, who truly rocks.
Lemonheads- “Skulls” – a halloween classic (cover of the Misfits)!
Sorry I didn’t get a chance to play this on my show but I listened to it afterward and it was so so wonderful.
Your show on 11/10 was a dream. You made a rough day beautiful.
I’m glad I could help and thank you so much for saying that! It means a lot 🙂
Hello DJ Bubblebuff…
I’m from California, but was visiting Oahu last week. Was driving around the island and listened to your 11/10 show on the rental car radio. I absolutely loved it! Thanks for putting the playlist on the website. My favorite gem was the Frankie Cosmos song. Did a little background check on her and found out she’s the daughter of Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline. Wild. Keep doing what you do. I will check out your playlist every week moving forward.
Mike
That’s so crazy about Frankie – I had no idea! Thanks so much for tuning in and I hope to keep impressing on future shows!
My whole office as well as my dentist’s office are waiting for Tuesday and your show every week.
You are the best!
Lol thanks mom 🙂
your 4/16 show made my heart melt. when you played You Would Have Loved This, i shared a moment looking at the sunset with my boyfriend I will never forget!!! Keep doing what you’re doing!!!
Thank you I really appreciate it!
The Bubble Bunch is the highlight to my week.
<3 <3 <3
Hi! Do you have your playlist from your last show (from the 21st)? “arigatou”
Yes I just posted it, sorry it took so long!!
And my day yet again will be made better because The Bubble Bunch is about to start! ^_^
Great show today… and everyday you’re a little sunshine in my Tuesday afternoons at work 🙂 Seems like you always know what I want to hear… without me having to call it in!
Thanks so much for tuning in! I strive to be a ray of sunshine always, glad it came across 🙂
You forgot to add playlist for Sept 7th