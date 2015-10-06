Hosted by: DJ Bubblebuff

Genre: Indie

Indie Pop

Kiss'n and Hugg'n Music

Psych

Punk

Rock

Surf



Join ya girl DJ Bubblebuff every Tuesday 3-6pm on “The Bubble Bunch,” an indie rock brew of old and new. Hear my selections from some great, new-in-the-studio indie rock albums and get your weekly dose of The Velvet Underground. If you make a request, I might even give you a ~~*~**Musical Reply**~*~~

Playlists are updated live throughout the show. You can find them below.

Schedule Tuesday - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Playlists