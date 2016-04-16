The Jonny Baby Show

Hosted by:JonnyBaby
Genre:
- Blues
- Freeform
- Good Ole Timey Music
- Indie
- Live
- Multi-Genre
- Music of the blues persuasion
- Rock
- Rock Alternativo
- Specialties
- Various
- World
Start your Saturday with a pot pourri of ballads, rock, blues and jazz.
Schedule
- Sunday - 6:00 am - 9:00 am
Great selection Jonny . I am really enjoying it !
Rick , Long Island NY .
Well, the selection I just tuned in to got me AWAKE! Rock on Mr. Baby!
Hey Jon – now that you’re on Sundays, I can listen in. Hope you can feel it from 8,000 miles away! Hope there is some Neil Young and Steely Dan on the menu!!!! Hugs, Candace
I look forward to Sunday mornings with KTUH and your awesome selections; I understand the desire to head out to my home state Colorado. Have a great time as I will truly miss sundays with your program.
You’re a mensch. I’ll miss your show. Love you.