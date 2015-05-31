The Manifesto

Hosted by: djtheecurator

Genre: Experimental

Garage

Kiss'n and Hugg'n Music

Psych

Punk

Rock

DJ Thee Curator is a visual artist living and working in Honolulu.

All music is selected from the KTUH vinyl vault or from Thee Curator’s personal [economically humble] collection.

Experimental, Psych, Punk, Post Punk, No Wave, Prog, Kraut, Garage, etc.

themanifesto.ktuh.org

Schedule Thursday - 9:00 pm - 12:00 am

