The Manifesto

Hosted by:djtheecurator
Genre:
- Experimental
- Garage
- Kiss'n and Hugg'n Music
- Psych
- Punk
- Rock
DJ Thee Curator is a visual artist living and working in Honolulu.
All music is selected from the KTUH vinyl vault or from Thee Curator’s personal [economically humble] collection.
Experimental, Psych, Punk, Post Punk, No Wave, Prog, Kraut, Garage, etc.
themanifesto.ktuh.org
Schedule
- Thursday - 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Fantastic show!!!
Stepford Husband song???
Thanks!!
Mike
Murfreesboro TN
xoxoxo loved your show today.
def. cheered me up a bit!!
dj the curator love love love
UFO in Waimanalo!! Who was the artist? I wanna hear it again! Thanks and fun show.
Bad ass tunes! I can’t believe you played Swell Maps. Love you for knowing that
Hey, I love your show. Sucks that you got a mean call but don’t let the mean people make you sad. 😀
Yesterday’s show was wild lol who was the guest artist?
Brah. There’s gotta be a way to get a hold of that “UFO in Waimanalo” song. Info please!! Mahalo, Mike
Solid – great show – good thought into every selection. Made a believer out of me.