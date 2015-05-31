The Manifesto

djtheecurator

  • Experimental
  • Garage
  • Kiss'n and Hugg'n Music
  • Psych
  • Punk
  • Rock
can you get to that?

DJ Thee Curator is a visual artist living and working in Honolulu.

All music is selected from the KTUH vinyl vault or from Thee Curator’s personal [economically humble] collection.

Experimental, Psych, Punk, Post Punk, No Wave, Prog, Kraut, Garage, etc.

themanifesto.ktuh.org

 

  • Thursday - 9:00 pm - 12:00 am

    8 responses to "The Manifesto

    5. Hey, I love your show. Sucks that you got a mean call but don’t let the mean people make you sad. 😀

    7. Brah. There’s gotta be a way to get a hold of that “UFO in Waimanalo” song. Info please!! Mahalo, Mike

