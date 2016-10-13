The Morning Jive with DJ Roman Candles

Hosted by:djromancandles
Genre:
- Disco
- Downtempo
- Dub Reggae
- Electronic
- Funk
- Hip Hop
- Lounge
- Psych
- Reggae
- Rock
- Surf
Awww yeah.
It’s Thursday morning, and you want to start your day with sexy music.
That’s why you’re tuned into The Morning Jive with me, Roman Candles.
Warm up with some smooth dub reggae, lounge or electronic at 6am, ease into some groovy classic psych rock at 7am, and finish it off with funk and all of its juicy derivatives at 8am.
Be good to your earholes, baby.
Full track listing of previous shows available at www.djromancandles.com.
Schedule
- Thursday - 6:00 am - 9:00 am
great vibes! listenin from downtown portland, oregon…..keepin it weird!
I have always loved your show!!! Keep it coming.
Spencer