The Morning Jive with DJ Roman Candles

Hosted by: djromancandles

Genre: Disco

Downtempo

Dub Reggae

Electronic

Funk

Hip Hop

Lounge

Psych

Reggae

Rock

Surf

Awww yeah.

It’s Thursday morning, and you want to start your day with sexy music.

That’s why you’re tuned into The Morning Jive with me, Roman Candles.

Warm up with some smooth dub reggae, lounge or electronic at 6am, ease into some groovy classic psych rock at 7am, and finish it off with funk and all of its juicy derivatives at 8am.

Be good to your earholes, baby.

Full track listing of previous shows available at www.djromancandles.com.

Schedule Thursday - 6:00 am - 9:00 am

Playlists