Hosted by: DJ Hang The DJ

Genre: Indie

Multi-Genre

Punk

Rock

For Unfun Radio Stickers, just send a Self-Addressed, Stamped Envelope to:

Gimme UNFUN Stickers!

2445 Campus Rd.

Hemenway Hall #203

Honolulu, HI 96822

The Unfun Radio show on KTUH fills the void of Punk Rock N’ Roll on the airwaves. Growing up the youngest of five kids in a musical family (along with working for record stores and a record label) gave me a broad aural palette and a deep love for music of many genres but it has always been Punk Rock with it’s intensity, honesty and passion that resonated the most within me.

Unfun Radio is an exploration* of Punk Rock N’ Roll, proving that it can be loud and blistering, slow and melodic, raw or polished, poppy, thrashy, emotive, satirical, political and more. You will also occasionally hear other genres that fit the Punk ethos.

*As with many other styles, one of the purposes of Punk music is to share knowledge. I want to show you music you may have never heard and I want you to call the show and suggest something that I may have never heard.

-Enjoy!

The playlist for each week’s show is posted here, below.

Schedule Monday - 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm