Spring Break Kickoff! Weekend Events

Ready for some time off? Bet ya are! Here is some fun suff happening around town to check out!
- Friday
- Enter The Dragon @ The Dragon Upstairs
- Paula Fuga featuring Remedy Vibes @ Surfer
- The Hot Club of Hulaville @ Medicis
- Revive The Live Spring Break Edition @ The Republik
- Lights Out x Club Glove @ Hawaiian Brians
- Saturday
- Paws On The Path: Maunawili Demonstration Trail
- Open Casting Call for Triple Frontier, Aquaman, Jurassic World 2 @ olelo mapunapuna studios
- 2017 Celebrate Micronesia Festival @ Honolulu Museum of Art School
- Prince Kūhiō Festival
- Secret Record Store at Downbeat
- Playhouse Sundays
- BAMP Project Presents Living Legends @ The Republik
- Digital Wonderland @ Hawaii Country Club
- DRIVE -MonoTrio, Third-Space, Kill Tuco, and GftY @ The Studio | Hawaiian Brians
- Soul Time in Hawaii: w/ DJ MURO, 3 Year Anniversary Party @ Bevy
- Improv Brew-Haha Community Comedy Show @ Jazz Minds
- Shantytown Rocksteady Nights @ Downbeat Diner
- Bonnie Raitt Live in Honolulu @ Blaisdell
- Danny Howells – UK – Dig Deeper @ asylum afterhours
- Sunday
- Netflix Presents: Sandy Wexler’s Here Comes the Funny Tour
- Ong King Open Mic
- MAR 26 TAKING BACK SUNDAY @ THE REPUBLIK
- Upcoming
- MAR 31 MR CARMACK @ THE REPUBLIK
- APR 7-9 KAWAII KON 2017 @ HAWAII CONVENTION CENTER
- APR 8 PEGBOARD NERDS @ THE REPUBLIK
- APR 8 COLBIE CAILLAT @ HAWAII THEATRE
- APR 21 K. FLAY @ THE REPUBLIK
- APR 26 NORAH JONES @ HAWAII THEATRE
- APR 28 KALEO @ THE REPUBLIK