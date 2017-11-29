The Wonder that Is IBEYI

Ibeyi dropped a new album this fall, fam! Have you checked out Ash yet? The album features the same soul, r&b, downtempo, electronic, and experimental vibes that likely had you swooning on their debut album from 2015, titled Ibeyi. Part powerful, revolutionary music, part dance music, Ash is an album you can play all the way through without itching to skip a song. As Spotify says in its description of the album, Ash is “drenched in a meld of electro-acoustic and Afro-Cuban and Yoraba sounds with contemporary influences ranging from Kendrick Lamar, Jay Electronica, Erykah Badu, and Nina Simone.”

Made up of twenty-two-year-old twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé Diaz and Naomi Diaz, Ibeyi draws from the duo’s French Cuban roots. Born in Cuba, the two have also spent substantial time living in France. Tracks include songs in English, French, Spanish, and Yoruba, and feature the cajón and the Batá drum, Peruvian and Cuban percussion instruments. (You may recognize these twins from their brief appearance in the short film for Beyonce’s Lemonade.)

Ash is jam-packed with gorgeous tracks. Check out “No Man Is Big Enough for My Arms” for a song that includes excerpts from Michelle Obama’s speech, including lines like “The measure of any society is how it treats its women and girls” and “your story is my story,” which are looped with lines from the twin duo, including the title of the song itself.

The album also features other gorgeous musicians like

–Kamasi Washington (jazz saxophonist, composer, producer, and bandleader)

–Meshel Ndegeocello (rapper, bassist, and vocalist who I first fell for in 1999 because of her track “Fool of Me” featured in Love and Basketball—where my 80s babies at??)

–Mala Rodríguez (Spanish hip hop singer)

–Chilly Gonzales (Canadian musician)

Two thumbs all the way up! Check out this gorgeous album!