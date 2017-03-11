Turn It Up! T-shirts for Radiothon 2017

This year KTUH reached out to the students of the University for a Radiothon 2017 logo. Out of all of the submissions Avree Ito-fujita’s stood out to us, and we hope you can agree that this year’s shirts are really frickin’ cool. Avree is a graduate student in the English department with a background in Creative Media and animation. The shirts are beautiful, and mark a special time of the year for the station, Radiothon! I had a chance to talk with Avree about what inspired the design, being a student, and sloths.

Q1. Tell us about yourself! What’s your major, where are you from, and what’s one thing people don’t know about you?

I am originally from Kapolei, Hawaiʻi and moved to Mānoa around seven years ago. I started my journey at UH Mānoa in the fall of 2011 and earned undergraduate degrees in Creative Media, English, and French. I am currently finishing my M.A degree in English with a concentration in composition and rhetoric. One thing that people don’t know about me is that I love sloths!

Q2. What is your art background and graphic design process?

Because of my interests in drawing and art, I pursued a B.A degree in Creative Media with a focus in animation. The Academy for Creative Media’s (ACM) animation courses and my professors encouraged me to explore a lot of digital art programs, such as Adobe Photoshop, Flash, and Illustrator. I applied the skills I developed from my ACM courses to graphic design competitions. For example, I won the bookstore’s annual HI-Pride t-shirt design contest in 2013. Graphic design has also influenced my career path; I served as Hawaiʻi Review’s design editor last school year. My artistic process doesn’t have a structure. I usually start drawing whatever comes to my mind!

Q3. How did you go about creating the logo for KTUH’s Radiothon? What tools and ideas did you use?

When I do graphic design work, my go-to program is Adobe Illustrator. In creating the logo for KTUH’s Radiothon event, I thought of essential tools for a radio DJ: a headset and microphone. I built my design around those two components and added in a whimsical element by creating the text for the Radiothon’s theme,“Turn it up!”, using the headphone’s cord.

Q5. What kind of music do you listen to when you’re trying to get in the creative zone? Can you list a few artist?

I like calm and soothing vibes when I work, so I listen to instrumental versions of K-pop songs from a YouTuber called Smyang Piano. Lately, I have been listening to Third-Space, which is a local rock band. They participated in UH Mānoa’s recent Battle of the Bands event and I recommend their song “Still Feels Like War.” Check them out!

Q6. What are you currently fascinated by and how is it feeding into your work (or happiness)?

I am currently in my last semester of the English M.A program, so my life is all about my final project. I write, read, sleep, eat, and breathe the focus of my paper, which is UH Mānoa’s Online Learning Academy’s (OLA) writing center. As the great Robyn Rihanna Fenty says, “Work, work, work, work, work, work.” By the way, OLA offers FREE tutoring services in math, science, and writing, so if you’re struggling to write a paper or solve that tricky o-chem problem, visit us online at https://manoa.hawaii.edu/ola/ and we’ll help you out!

Q7. What’s your personal motto?

I often remind my students that “you can’t accomplish anything without getting some sleep,” but I rarely take my own advice.